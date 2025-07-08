Schools Under Watch: South Carolina Just Made This Surveillance Rule Mandatory

SOUTH CAROLINA — Starting July 1, 2025, all public schools in South Carolina are required to install safety surveillance cameras under a newly enacted law aimed at preventing violence and improving emergency response.

The legislation — signed by Governor Henry McMaster and passed with broad bipartisan support — requires hallways, entrances, and common areas in K-12 schools to be monitored by video at all times, with footage stored for up to 90 days.

The law was drafted after a string of school threats, fights, and security breaches prompted statewide concern among parents and educators.

What the New Law Requires

Under Act No. 108 of 2025, all public schools in the state must:

Install fixed security cameras in high-traffic areas by June 30, 2026

Store video data securely for at least 90 days

Allow footage to be accessed by law enforcement during investigations

Conduct annual camera functionality audits

Districts that fail to comply may lose access to certain state education grants.

The South Carolina Department of Education will oversee implementation and compliance reporting.

Why This Law Was Introduced

Lawmakers cited recent school incidents — including fights and false shooting threats — in areas like Greenville, Rock Hill, and Lexington County as the catalyst for action.

According to WIS News, several districts already have limited surveillance, but the new law standardizes safety expectations across all schools, rural and urban.

Parents statewide expressed concern after footage of a hallway altercation at a Columbia middle school circulated widely on social media. The lack of full video coverage made disciplinary decisions difficult.

Are Classrooms Included?

No — the law explicitly prohibits installing cameras inside active classrooms unless there’s a special education monitoring plan in place or a court order. Private areas such as restrooms and locker rooms are also off-limits.

The emphasis is on entry points, gymnasiums, cafeterias, and hallways, where security events are most likely to occur.

How Will This Be Funded?

The South Carolina General Assembly has allocated $12.5 million in matching grants to help districts with upfront costs. Local school boards are responsible for:

Selecting camera vendors

Ensuring cybersecurity and FERPA compliance

Training staff on data access protocols

Districts can also apply for federal funding through the U.S. Department of Justice’s School Violence Prevention Program to supplement costs.

Do You Support Surveillance in Schools?

Do cameras make your child safer — or do they raise privacy concerns? Let us know in the comments on SaludaStandard-Sentinel.com. Your voice matters in shaping how this law affects schools in Saluda, Greenwood, and across South Carolina.