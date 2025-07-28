South Carolina Dance Instructor Arrested After Routines Spark Serious Misconduct Allegations

HANAHAN, S.C. — A dance instructor in Hanahan is facing serious criminal charges after several students came forward with disturbing allegations involving alcohol, assault, and exposure to explicit content.

Routine Prompts Parental Concern

The investigation began earlier this year when parents at a local dance school reported a routine they believed was inappropriate for their children. The choreography, taught by 45-year-old Andrea Mizell, reportedly caused discomfort among families and led to questions about her conduct outside the classroom.

When Mizell was asked to meet with concerned parents on March 12, she allegedly left the campus and told police she had “panicked” due to feeling intimidated by the request.

Students Allege Alcohol, Explicit Images, and Touching

As the investigation unfolded, students shared claims that included:

Being served margaritas in Mizell’s apartment while watching rehearsal footage

in Mizell’s apartment while watching rehearsal footage Engaging in vulgar discussions about the instructor’s personal sex life

about the instructor’s personal sex life Viewing explicit photos shown to them during class time

shown to them during class time Mizell touching students inappropriately , including incidents involving their private areas

, including incidents involving their Witnessing Mizell changing clothes in front of them, according to statements reported by WCNC Charlotte

Mizell Facing Multiple Charges

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department charged Mizell with the following:

Four counts of second-degree assault and battery

Four counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor

Three counts of disseminating harmful material to minors

Authorities said the charges reflect both physical and emotional misconduct involving students under her supervision. The case has triggered broader concerns about adult oversight in extracurricular and performance-based youth programs.

Investigation Ongoing

As of now, Mizell has not entered a plea, and additional legal proceedings are pending. Law enforcement is continuing to interview potential witnesses and review digital evidence collected during the investigation.

The original reporting was confirmed by FOX News Digital and other local sources covering the case.

Have you or someone you know experienced misconduct in youth organizations or after-school programs? Share your concerns or tips confidentially at saludastandard-sentinel.com to help raise awareness and protect South Carolina children.