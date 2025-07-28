Fort Mill Motel Shooting Leaves One Dead, Second Homicide in York County Over Weekend

FORT MILL, S.C. — Deputies in York County are investigating a deadly shooting that took place early Sunday morning at a Motel 6 near Carowinds Boulevard, marking the second homicide in the area in one weekend.

Shooting Reported Outside Motel 6 Parking Lot

The incident occurred around 3:30 a.m. in the parking lot of the Motel 6 located at 3541 Foothills Way in Fort Mill. York County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived to find one person fatally shot at the scene.

The victim’s identity has not yet been released, and no other injuries were reported in the incident.

One Person in Custody for Questioning

Deputies have taken one person of interest into custody for questioning, but no charges have been announced at this time.

The investigation remains active, and authorities have not yet shared details about a motive or whether the victim and suspect knew each other.

The shooting took place near Carowinds Boulevard, a well-trafficked area near the North Carolina-South Carolina border.

Second Homicide Reported in York County Same Weekend

This incident follows another homicide the previous night in Clover, where a 19-year-old named Noah Immanuel Walter was arrested and charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. That case occurred on Paddlers Cove Drive.

Both investigations are ongoing, according to WCNC Charlotte.

Have concerns about rising violence in Fort Mill or your York County neighborhood? Share your thoughts or safety tips anytime at saludastandard-sentinel.com to keep your community informed.