SC Democrat Says Newsom Must Address California Failures Before Eyeing White House

COLUMBIA, S.C. — As California Governor Gavin Newsom continues to spark speculation about a 2028 presidential run, his recent two-day tour through South Carolina drew sharp criticism from a high-profile local Democrat.

Richard Harpootlian, a former South Carolina state senator and past chairman of the state Democratic Party, warned that Newsom needs to address the “many failures in California” before seeking higher office. Speaking bluntly, Harpootlian said he doubts Newsom could resonate with working-class voters in the Palmetto State or beyond.

“He’s a very, very handsome man,” Harpootlian said, “but the party is searching for a left-of-moderate candidate who can articulate blue-collar hopes and desires. I’m not sure that’s him.”

Concerns About Blue-Collar Appeal

Newsom’s trip included stops at churches, cafés, community centers, and meetings with voters and party officials across South Carolina. Though the tour was framed as part of a Democratic Party outreach ahead of the 2026 midterms, many viewed it as groundwork for a 2028 White House bid.

But Harpootlian isn’t convinced that the California governor has what it takes to connect with Southern or working-class communities.

In comments quoted by Fox News, Harpootlian dismissed Newsom as “just another rich guy,” pointing to his wealth from family ties to the Getty oil fortune and questioning his credibility on issues like homelessness and the social safety net.

“If he had a track record of solving huge problems like homelessness… he’d be a more palatable candidate,” he said. “I just think he’s going to have a tough time explaining why there’s so many failures in California.”

Party Strategy or Presidential Pitch?

The South Carolina Democratic Party emphasized that Newsom’s visit was part of an effort to engage parts of the state that have historically been “left behind” by Republican leadership. But critics see it as a thinly veiled campaign warm-up.

His presence in an early-primary state like South Carolina has naturally raised questions about his national ambitions, especially as Democrats look to rebrand post-2024 and reconnect with disillusioned voters.

Post-Trump Party Identity Crisis

Following President Donald Trump’s reelection victory in 2024, Democrats have been conducting an internal reckoning over their messaging, especially with blue-collar voters. Many now argue that the party’s strategy of focusing on Trump’s controversies came at the expense of addressing economic realities.

Harpootlian’s skepticism about Newsom reflects a broader anxiety within the Democratic base: Will high-profile coastal leaders be able to win back voters in the heartland?

Newsom’s office did not immediately respond to requests for comment regarding the backlash.

What do you think? Can Gavin Newsom win over South Carolina voters — or is his California track record too much to overcome?