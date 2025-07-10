Senate Bill Could Raise Electricity Prices in Every U.S. State — Wyoming Among Hardest Hit

ILLINOIS — A new analysis by the Clean Energy Buyers Association warns that electricity prices could soar nationwide if a Senate-backed energy bill passes, with Illinois projected to see one of the steepest increases at 25.1% by 2029.

The report, visualized in a Cleanview chart, outlines the estimated state-by-state impact if federal ITC (Investment Tax Credit) and PTC (Production Tax Credit) incentives for renewable energy are allowed to phase out. The proposed legislation, reportedly backed by conservative lawmakers under the Trump-aligned agenda, would remove or reduce these critical tax credits, significantly shifting the energy market.

Wyoming Tops the List, But Illinois Follows Closely

While Wyoming leads the country with a projected 29.2% increase, Illinois is second, with a potential 25.1% jump in electricity costs. Other heavily impacted states include New Mexico (24.0%), North Carolina (18.1%), and Tennessee (17.9%).

Here’s a look at some key state projections from the report:

Illinois: 25.1%

25.1% New Mexico: 24.0%

24.0% North Carolina: 18.1%

18.1% Maryland: 16.6%

16.6% South Carolina: 14.6%

The expected increase in prices is attributed to the loss of tax incentives that currently help renewable energy producers lower costs for consumers.

What the Senate Bill Aims to Change

The bill seeks to sunset renewable energy subsidies, part of a broader deregulatory approach tied to Trump-era policies. By phasing out ITC and PTC credits, lawmakers claim they’re aiming for market-driven energy expansion. Critics, however, argue that this move undermines renewable development at a time when global competition — especially from China — is heating up.

According to the image post that went viral with the chart, “In less than 5 years, China will have the ability to produce enough solar and storage infrastructure each year to match the entire electricity generation capacity of the United States.”

This warning has stoked fears that America may fall behind in global energy competitiveness, especially if clean energy incentives are stripped.

South Carolina, Missouri, and Arizona Also At Risk

Other states in the Southeast and Midwest also stand to see double-digit rate hikes:

South Carolina: 14.6%

14.6% Missouri: 15.4%

15.4% Arizona: 13.4%

13.4% Arkansas: 12.0%

12.0% Oklahoma: 11.6%

The Clean Energy Buyers Association warns that price increases like these could burden low-income families, small businesses, and industries that rely heavily on energy consumption.

Is the U.S. Sacrificing Its Energy Future?

Critics of the bill point out that while the move may cut federal spending on renewable incentives, the long-term cost could be higher utility bills for everyone and slower innovation in domestic clean energy.

Proponents of the bill claim it’s about energy independence and deregulation, but opponents argue it’s another example of short-term politics getting in the way of long-term infrastructure stability.

Are you worried about the potential spike in energy prices in Illinois or your state? Share how a 25% hike in your monthly electricity bill would impact your household in the comments at SaludaStandard-Sentinel.com.