MTG Slams DOJ for Santos Sentence, Demands Action on Epstein-Linked Figures

GEORGIA — In a fiery appearance on the Matt Gaetz Show via One America News Network, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) criticized the U.S. Department of Justice for what she sees as misplaced priorities — namely, sentencing former Congressman George Santos to seven years in prison while failing to pursue those allegedly connected to Jeffrey Epstein’s network.

“Seven years?! This is outrageous,” Greene said, reacting to Santos’ sentence. “He’s been on my heart lately.”

MTG Points Finger at DOJ’s Priorities

During her interview with Vish Burra, Greene argued that the DOJ’s energy would be better spent investigating high-profile individuals potentially tied to the Epstein scandal, rather than prosecuting what she suggested were lower-priority targets like Santos.

She pointedly stated that the Epstein list — referring to alleged individuals connected to the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein — includes “real criminals” who, in her view, have not faced justice.

“We need to be locking up the ones on that list — not George Santos,” she emphasized.

Santos Sentencing Sparks GOP Division

Greene’s comments come just days after George Santos — the disgraced former New York Congressman who was convicted on multiple counts of fraud and lying to federal officials — was sentenced to seven years in federal prison. The verdict has split conservative commentary, with some defending the prosecution and others, like Greene, decrying it as excessive or politically driven.

Calls to Unseal Epstein-Linked Names Grow

Greene’s frustrations echo wider calls from both political parties to release unredacted Epstein documents, many of which have remained sealed despite public pressure.

The DOJ has faced criticism over the years for a lack of transparency in its Epstein investigation, especially regarding the names of high-profile individuals who allegedly participated in or enabled Epstein’s criminal operations.

A Familiar Pattern in MTG’s Messaging

Greene, known for her controversial positions and strong media presence, often uses televised interviews and social media to call attention to cases she sees as evidence of politicized justice or elite protectionism.

Her interview drew support from conservative circles online but also sparked backlash from critics who argue that equating George Santos’ fraud conviction with unresolved Epstein cases is a form of deflection.

OANN, Gaetz Platform Continue To Amplify MTG

The segment aired as part of the Matt Gaetz Show on One America News Network (OANN) — a platform that frequently features lawmakers who challenge mainstream narratives about law enforcement, media, and election integrity.

