Man Arrested in Spanish Fort on Child Po*nography Charges After National Tip Investigation

SPANISH FORT, Ala. — A 27-year-old man was arrested Wednesday in Spanish Fort and is now being held on four counts of child po*nography possession following a months-long investigation sparked by a national tip.

Ty Cole Davisson, the suspect, is currently in custody at the Baldwin County Jail with bond set at $60,000, according to jail records reviewed Thursday.

Investigation Sparked by National Tip

The case began after the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children provided a tip to local law enforcement about suspected possession of child sexual abuse material. That information initiated a three-month investigation conducted by the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office Investigative Support Division.

According to the sheriff’s office, the investigation led authorities to the 13000 block of Antler Hill Road in Spanish Fort. A search warrant was executed at the location on Wednesday, and Davisson was contacted onsite by investigators.

Evidence Found at the Scene

During the search, authorities conducted a preliminary onsite analysis of electronic devices. That analysis reportedly revealed materials consistent with child sexual abuse imagery, which led to Davisson’s arrest and formal charges.

The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office has not released further details regarding the nature or number of files found but stated the investigation is ongoing and further charges could be possible depending on forensic analysis.

How These Cases Typically Proceed

Cases involving child sexual abuse material often result from tips routed through national monitoring organizations like the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC). Once a tip is validated by local authorities, warrants can be sought and arrests made depending on the findings of digital evidence.

Possession of such material is a felony offense in Alabama, and convictions can result in significant prison time, mandatory sex offender registration, and restrictions on future employment or residence.

What Happens Next

Davisson is scheduled to appear before a Baldwin County judge for a bond hearing, and his case will likely be presented to a grand jury for potential indictment. Additional details may emerge pending forensic analysis of the seized devices.

The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office has not confirmed whether any local victims were identified but has encouraged the public to report suspicious digital activity involving children through official channels.

Call for Community Vigilance

Parents and guardians are encouraged to monitor their children’s online activity and report suspicious behavior to local law enforcement or national organizations like NCMEC. Digital exploitation continues to be a growing threat, especially through unsupervised apps, cloud storage, and peer-to-peer sharing platforms.

Have You Seen Something Suspicious in Your Community?

Share your tips, experiences, or concerns anonymously by contacting our newsroom at SaludaStandard-Sentinel.com. Community awareness and early action are key to protecting vulnerable children.