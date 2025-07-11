4 Charleston Residents Indicted in Major Sex Trafficking and Money Laundering Case

CHARLESTON, SC – A federal grand jury has handed down a 15-count indictment against four Charleston residents, accusing them of operating a sex trafficking network spanning nearly a decade and laundering the criminal proceeds.

The charges include child sex trafficking, money laundering, and false statements to federal agents, revealing a deeply disturbing pattern of coercion and exploitation involving multiple victims — including at least one minor.

Who Was Indicted

The four individuals named in the indictment are:

Johnathan Dais, 33 , of Charleston: Charged with conspiracy to commit sex trafficking, child sex trafficking, sex trafficking by force, fraud, or coercion, using interstate facilities for unlawful activity, false statements, conspiracy to commit money laundering, and money laundering.

, of Charleston: Charged with conspiracy to commit sex trafficking, child sex trafficking, sex trafficking by force, fraud, or coercion, using interstate facilities for unlawful activity, false statements, conspiracy to commit money laundering, and money laundering. Calvin Wolfe, 54 , of Charleston: Charged with conspiracy to commit sex trafficking and sex trafficking by force, fraud, or coercion.

, of Charleston: Charged with conspiracy to commit sex trafficking and sex trafficking by force, fraud, or coercion. Rose Stoner, 50 , also known as Rose Wolfe, of Charleston: Charged with conspiracy to commit sex trafficking and sex trafficking by force, fraud, or coercion.

, also known as Rose Wolfe, of Charleston: Charged with conspiracy to commit sex trafficking and sex trafficking by force, fraud, or coercion. Alexis McInnis, 20, of Charleston: Charged with use of interstate commerce for unlawful activity, making false statements, and conspiracy to commit money laundering.

Details of the Operation

According to the WJCL22 News report, the scheme ran from 2016 to 2025. The defendants are accused of recruiting, enticing, harboring, transporting, and coercing at least five victims for commercial sex acts. One of those victims was a minor.

Investigators say the suspects used force, fraud, and coercion to trap their victims in a cycle of exploitation. In addition, Dais and McInnis are specifically accused of using internet and phone services to facilitate prostitution operations and deceiving law enforcement about their activities.

Federal Charges and Scope of the Case

The indictment states that both Dais and McInnis also committed money laundering by funneling profits from sex trafficking into other financial activities to conceal the origin of the funds.

U.S. Attorney’s Office officials said the case is one of the most extensive sex trafficking investigations in South Carolina in recent years and underscores the ongoing danger posed by trafficking networks embedded in local communities.

What Happens Next

The federal case is expected to move forward in the U.S. District Court. If convicted on all charges, the defendants could face decades in prison, especially given the child trafficking allegations and the use of force and fraud.

The Justice Department has not yet released the names or details of the victims to protect their identities. Authorities are encouraging other potential victims to come forward.

Community Reactions

Charleston residents expressed shock as news of the indictment spread. Anti-trafficking advocates praised federal authorities for dismantling the ring but warned that many similar operations continue to operate under the radar in the region.

The WJCL article notes that the investigation involved multiple agencies, including Homeland Security, the FBI, and local law enforcement, in building a years-long case against the suspects.

Call for Community Vigilance

Officials are urging South Carolinians to report any suspicious behavior that may involve coercion, trafficking, or exploitation — especially of minors or vulnerable individuals.

If you or someone you know may be a victim of trafficking, contact the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888.

