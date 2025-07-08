83-Year-Old Woman Dies After Car Submerged in North Carolina Floodwaters

NORTH CAROLINA — An elderly woman has died in a devastating weather-related accident after her vehicle was swept off the road and submerged in floodwaters, officials confirmed.

The North Carolina Highway Patrol reported that 83-year-old Sandra Hirschman tragically lost her life after her car was pushed over 100 feet by powerful floodwaters. The incident occurred during a period of severe rainfall and flash flooding, which has affected several communities across the state in recent days.

A Harrowing Incident Amid Dangerous Conditions

According to authorities, the vehicle became submerged and washed off the road as a result of fast-moving water. Emergency personnel responded to the scene, but Hirschman could not be saved.

The exact location of the incident has not been disclosed publicly, but images from the area show multiple submerged vehicles, rapid floodwaters, and ongoing rescue efforts. One video shared online shows water engulfing cars in what appears to be a commercial area, with water levels high enough to push vehicles sideways.

Ongoing Threat From Heavy Rainfall

North Carolina has been experiencing torrential downpours, with local officials issuing flash flood warnings in multiple counties. Areas near creeks, rivers, and poorly drained urban locations are particularly at risk.

Emergency management teams are continuing to monitor weather systems, deploy rescue teams, and encourage residents to avoid unnecessary travel, especially through standing or flowing water.

“Turn around, don’t drown” remains the key safety message from state officials. Even six inches of moving water can knock over an adult, and 12 to 24 inches can carry away a car.

A Community in Mourning

Sandra Hirschman’s death has sent shockwaves through her local community. Friends, neighbors, and residents have taken to social media to express sorrow and share memories of a life lost to forces beyond control.

“She was a kind and gentle woman,” one neighbor posted. “This is absolutely heartbreaking.”

At this time, authorities are not releasing additional personal details out of respect for the family’s privacy. Funeral arrangements have not yet been made public.

Call for Vigilance and Preparedness

Officials are urging residents across North Carolina to:

Stay informed through local weather alerts

Avoid driving through flooded roads or low-lying areas

Prepare emergency kits with flashlights, bottled water, and basic supplies

Check in on elderly neighbors and family members

The National Weather Service continues to track rainfall projections for the coming days, with more showers and thunderstorms expected in parts of the state.

