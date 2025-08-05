Family of 15-year-old injured in shooting at Avalon Pier speaks out

CHATHAM COUNTY, NC — A North Carolina man is facing a long list of charges after he allegedly slammed his boat into a group of swimmers at Harris Lake, killing a 10-year-old girl and critically injuring a woman. Officials say the man was boating under the influence at the time.

The crash happened Saturday, August 3, near the Cross Point Landing area of the lake.

Girl Killed, Woman Seriously Hurt

Authorities said the driver, Quinten Kight, 40, crashed a Tiger wake boat into three people who were legally swimming off the lake’s shore. The impact killed Brooklyn Mae Carroll, 10, and left Jennifer Stehle with severe leg injuries.

Stehle, a school social worker and mother, was later hospitalized and underwent surgery that resulted in a leg amputation, according to People. Doctors are still evaluating whether her second leg can be saved.

Empty Beer Cans, Reckless Boating, and a History

In a court hearing, the Chatham County District Attorney revealed that 39 empty beer cans were found in the boat, as reported by WRAL. Kight allegedly made no attempt to stop or steer away before hitting the victims.

Prosecutors also noted that Kight has a prior record, including a pending hit-and-run case from two years ago. The boat he was operating belonged to his girlfriend and was not registered in his name.

Scallywag & Vagabond described the impact as “egregious,” noting prosecutors’ concern over how avoidable the crash was.

20 Charges Filed

Kight has been charged with 20 criminal offenses, including:

Felony death by impaired boating

Serious injury by vessel

Operating a vessel while impaired

Possession of an open container

He remains in custody on a $500,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on September 22.

Victims Were Following Safety Rules

The victims were legally swimming in a designated area near the dock, according to family members.

“My family and friend did everything right and obeyed every safety regulation,” a family member wrote on a GoFundMe campaign to support Stehle’s recovery.

The family said both households are now “traumatized and forever changed.”

Sheriff Issues Public Warning

Sheriff Mike Roberson warned the public about the dangers of boating while intoxicated, calling this case a devastating example of what can happen when alcohol and water mix.

“It only takes a moment for lives to be changed forever,” he said in a statement to WRAL.

Boating Safety Under Scrutiny

The incident has led to renewed discussion over boating laws and enforcement in North Carolina. Some residents are calling for stricter monitoring at public lakes, especially on weekends when boating activity spikes.

Local authorities are also considering increased patrols and safety checkpoints at boat ramps.

Do you think North Carolina should impose stricter laws for alcohol use on lakes?