NC Police Seek Help Identifying Suspect in Lake Norman Charter School Arson and Theft

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — A fire that destroyed school equipment and a theft of construction machinery have prompted an arson and larceny investigation at Lake Norman Charter School — and now, Huntersville police are asking the public for help identifying the person responsible.

The incident unfolded early Monday morning, August 4, when a white Ford F-150 pickup truck was captured on school security cameras entering the Lake Norman Charter School campus around 6:12 a.m. along Hambright Road. Just under 40 minutes later, the truck was seen leaving the scene towing a cement mixer, according to Queen City News.

Fire and Theft Happened Simultaneously

Around the same time the theft was recorded, Huntersville Fire Department crews responded to a blaze on the school property. The fire destroyed a building that housed valuable sports equipment used by students, officials said.

Thankfully, firefighters were able to extinguish the fire quickly, and no injuries were reported. However, the damage to school property is significant — especially with the first day of class approaching on Thursday, August 14.

School Impacted Days Before New Year Begins

According to school officials, the cement mixer that was stolen was part of a playground construction project. With school resuming in just days, staff members are working to clear debris and repair damage before students return.

Images from the Huntersville Fire Department show scorched remnants of the burned facility and missing equipment. The fire and theft have been linked by investigators, and the case is now being treated as a dual criminal investigation.

Police Release Images of Suspect Vehicle

The suspect’s white Ford F-150, believed to have been used during both the theft and arson, was caught clearly on camera, and police are hoping that someone will recognize either the vehicle or the person driving it.

Detectives are urging anyone with tips or relevant information to contact Detective Tombaugh at 704-464-5509. The Mecklenburg County Fire Marshal’s Office is working alongside Huntersville police to investigate the full scope of the incident.

Have you seen this vehicle or know someone who might be connected to the incident? Help your community by reporting tips to Huntersville police.