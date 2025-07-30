Georgian Man Charged After Violent Attack on Ex-Wife in Kobuleti

KOBULETI, GEORGIA — A man in Kobuleti is facing serious criminal charges after allegedly attacking his ex-wife, violating a protective order, and intentionally damaging property, the Georgian Prosecutor’s Office announced this week.

The charges stem from a disturbing July 25 incident, in which the suspect reportedly went to his ex-wife’s home—despite a court-issued protective order—and physically assaulted her, according to the Georgian Prosecutor’s Office.

Protective Order Violated

An investigation by the Ministry of Internal Affairs revealed that the man had already been ordered by the court not to approach, contact, or visit his former spouse. However, investigators say he ignored those restrictions and twice approached her property. On July 25, accompanied by the woman’s sister, the man visited again and became physically violent during the confrontation.

Not only did he allegedly assault the woman, but he also damaged her vehicle during the altercation.

Charges Filed and Arrest Made

Following the attack, the suspect was swiftly arrested and formally charged under multiple articles of Georgia’s Criminal Code:

Article 126 – Violence against a family member causing physical harm

– Violence against a family member causing physical harm 11 Prima 187 – Intentional damage to a family member’s property

– Intentional damage to a family member’s property 11 Prima 381st Prima Article 1 – Failure to comply with protective order obligations

These charges carry a maximum penalty of up to five years in prison, according to Georgian criminal law.

As noted by the Prosecutor’s Office, the office plans to file a motion to hold the accused in pretrial detention as a preventive measure, citing public safety and potential risk of repeated violence.

Ongoing Investigation

The case remains under active investigation by the Ministry of Internal Affairs, and officials are continuing to gather evidence. The incident has reignited concerns about enforcement of protective orders in Georgia and the systemic challenges in protecting survivors of domestic violence.

