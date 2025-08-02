Flooding Forces Gaffney EMS Headquarters to Relocate in Cherokee County

CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. — Staff at the Gaffney EMS headquarters have been forced to relocate operations after flooding and structural damage disrupted services this week. Officials confirmed the move to the Cherokee County Emergency Operations Center on Friday as emergency crews assess the full extent of the damage.

Floodwaters and Roof Damage Displace EMS Staff

According to the Cherokee County Emergency Management Division, floodwaters damaged the EMS headquarters building in Gaffney and also impacted the Gaffney Fire Department, which reported similar issues.

In addition to flooding inside the structure, officials say the roof sustained damage, adding to the urgency of the relocation.

No Timeline Yet for Return

The relocation is expected to remain in effect until further notice. Local leaders are working to coordinate emergency response services from the backup facility while evaluating repairs at the original headquarters.

“We’re grateful for the swift coordination from emergency management and first responders to ensure no service disruptions during this transition,” county officials said.

Community Updates to Continue

This is a developing story, and officials with Cherokee County Emergency Management say updates will be provided as more details on the building’s condition become available.

Residents with non-emergency questions are encouraged to monitor updates via local news or contact county officials directly.

Has your neighborhood experienced flooding or public service disruption? Share your tips or questions with us at SaludaStandard-Sentinel.com.