Bank of South Carolina Named One of America’s Top 100 Publicly Traded Community Banks

CHARLESTON, S.C. – The Bank of South Carolina Corporation has earned a spot on American Banker‘s prestigious list of the Top 100 publicly traded community banks in the U.S., ranking 66th nationwide for its strong financial performance and customer-first values.

Published on July 3, 2025, the ranking highlights institutions with assets under $2 billion, and the Bank of South Carolina stood out as the only South Carolina-based bank to make the cut this year.

Recognized for Long-Term Financial Strength

The ranking was compiled by Washington, D.C.-based Capital Performance Group and was based on a three-year average return on equity from 2022 to 2024. Out of 348 eligible institutions, the Bank of South Carolina rose above many of its peers to secure its position.

“We’re honored to be recognized by American Banker as one of the nation’s top-performing community banks,” said Eugene H. Walpole IV, President and CEO of the Bank of South Carolina. “This achievement reflects the dedication of our team and the trust of our customers and shareholders.”

Deep Roots in the Lowcountry

Founded in 1987, the Bank of South Carolina has built its reputation on personalized, relationship-driven service and has remained a trusted financial partner across the Lowcountry.

The bank operates full-service branches in:

Charleston

North Charleston

Summerville

Mt. Pleasant

James Island

West Ashley

The institution continues to maintain a strong local presence while adapting to the modern demands of banking.

A Trusted Publicly Traded Institution

The Bank of South Carolina trades under the symbol BKSC on the OTCQX® Best Market, representing its status as a reliable and transparent financial institution. For customers and investors alike, the bank’s national recognition serves as a testament to its stability and consistent growth.

More information about their services and operations can be found on their website at www.banksc.com.

A Boost for South Carolina Banking

As the only bank from South Carolina featured in the 2025 Top 100 ranking, this recognition reinforces the Bank of South Carolina’s leadership in the state’s financial industry and sets a high standard for other local institutions to follow.

Have you had a great experience with your local community bank?

Share your stories or thoughts on local banking excellence in South Carolina in the comments at SaludaStandard-Sentinel.com.