Spartanburg’s Beacon Drive-In Marks 80 Years with Coca-Cola Partnership

SPARTANBURG, S.C. – One of South Carolina’s most beloved food institutions, The Beacon Drive-In, is celebrating a major milestone: 80 years of serving the Spartanburg community. As part of its anniversary celebration, the restaurant announced a new beverage partnership with Coca-Cola Consolidated, bringing fresh changes while preserving tradition.

Decades of Flavor and Southern Charm

Since first opening its doors in 1946, The Beacon has become a local icon, famous for its “a-plenty” plates and “talk-and-walk” counter service. Generations of families, travelers, and food lovers have flocked to the eatery for heaping helpings of burgers, barbecue, and hushpuppies.

Over the years, The Beacon has built a reputation not just for its food, but for its atmosphere — part drive-in nostalgia, part hometown pride.

Why the Coca-Cola Partnership Now?

Owner Steve Duncan says the timing felt right to usher in a new tradition while staying grounded in community values.

“Coca-Cola is involved in Spartanburg. We want to be involved in Spartanburg,” Duncan explained in an interview with WSPA. “There’s a lot of commonalities and a lot of goals that we share.”

Duncan emphasized that The Beacon is not one to frequently change suppliers. However, this shift allows for improved logistics and broader customer satisfaction.

“At the end of the day, we just got to get the product. We want our customers to be happy,” Duncan said. “One advantage is that we can get our Coca-Cola products through this vendor. It helps us consolidate some product supply lines and we’re excited about that.”

Coca-Cola Consolidated’s Local Roots

The new partner, Coca-Cola Consolidated, is no stranger to the area. The bottling and distribution operation runs out of Piedmont, South Carolina, reinforcing the local ties of this agreement.

The company, like The Beacon, is rooted in family ownership and long-term commitment to community. Duncan noted that both businesses share values around longevity, loyalty, and customer experience.

A Symbol of Spartanburg’s Culinary Identity

This partnership is more than a business deal — it’s a continuation of The Beacon’s storied role in Spartanburg’s culture. The 80-year milestone serves as a reminder that local traditions can evolve without losing their soul.

The change also ensures that The Beacon continues to serve as a meeting ground for neighbors, travelers, and foodies for decades to come.

Have you visited The Beacon lately or tried their famous “a-plenty” platter? Share your experience in the comments at SaludaStandard-Sentinel.com — and let us know what other local food legends deserve recognition.