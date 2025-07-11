Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear to Speak at South Carolina Labor Convention and Democratic Dinner

GREENVILLE, S.C. – Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear will travel to South Carolina on Tuesday, July 16, for a two-part visit that will take him from the Upstate to the Lowcountry — highlighting the growing intersection of regional labor movements and national Democratic messaging in the South.

Governor to Address 67th AFL-CIO Convention in Greenville

Gov. Beshear is scheduled to speak at the 67th Annual AFL-CIO Convention, hosted at the AC Hotel in downtown Greenville. According to WSPA and event organizers, he is expected to take the stage around 10:45 a.m. as one of the day’s featured speakers. His appearance underscores growing Democratic outreach to labor unions and working-class voters in the region.

The AFL-CIO has traditionally served as a major political platform for Democratic candidates and officeholders, especially in presidential election cycles. Beshear’s participation may be a sign of his increasing national profile as a Democratic governor in a red state.

Democratic Dinner Appearance in Georgetown County

Following the Greenville event, Beshear will make his way to the Lowcountry to attend a dinner hosted by the Georgetown County Democratic Party. The dinner is one of several local party gatherings taking place across South Carolina ahead of the 2026 midterm election season.

Beshear’s appearance follows in the footsteps of other high-profile Democrats visiting South Carolina in recent weeks — a sign the state remains politically relevant, particularly in early presidential primary planning and grassroots organizing.

Recent Democratic Activity Across the Palmetto State

South Carolina has seen a surge of Democratic presence this summer. Earlier this week, California Governor Gavin Newsom visited Pickens, Oconee, and Laurens counties, drawing attention to education, healthcare, and infrastructure concerns in rural parts of the state. Newsom’s visit was also covered by WSPA.

In addition, U.S. Representative Ro Khanna (D-Calif.) is scheduled to hold a town hall and rally at Mountain View Baptist Church in Greenville on July 20. Organizers say he will also participate in a Q&A session to engage directly with local voters.

These coordinated visits by Democratic leaders highlight strategic interest in South Carolina as a pivotal state in both organizing efforts and future electoral campaigns.

These coordinated visits by Democratic leaders highlight strategic interest in South Carolina as a pivotal state in both organizing efforts and future electoral campaigns.