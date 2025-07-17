From Gun Discovery to Dairy Queen: Wauconda Teens Rewarded for Doing the Right Thing

WAUCONDA, IL — A group of local teens biking through Wauconda made a potentially life-saving decision on Wednesday afternoon when they discovered a handgun lying unattended on a public sidewalk near the Route 12 underpass on Route 176.

Teens Discover Handgun in Public Area

The teens — four boys riding their bikes through the area — noticed what appeared to be a Colt .25 caliber automatic handgun resting on the sidewalk with no owner in sight. Recognizing the potential danger, the teens quickly formed a plan: two of them stayed behind to make sure no one approached or mishandled the weapon, while the other two rode directly to the Wauconda Police Department to report the discovery.

Police Respond, Commend Quick Thinking

Officers responded swiftly and were able to secure the firearm without incident. Thankfully, the weapon was found to be unloaded, but it was taken in as evidence for further investigation.

Wauconda Police Chief David Wermes expressed deep appreciation for the teens’ actions, calling it a perfect example of community awareness and personal responsibility.

“The bravery and common sense these young men showed is truly commendable,”

Chief Wermes said in a news release.

“They turned a potentially dangerous situation into an example of civic duty.”

Rewarded with a Sweet Gesture

To show appreciation for their responsible response, Chief Wermes personally treated the boys to ice cream at Dairy Queen. He noted that while the gesture was small, it was meant to recognize what he called “a big act of civic duty” by the teens.

Ongoing Investigation and Public Call for Info

The Wauconda Police Department is continuing its investigation into how the weapon ended up in a public area. Anyone with information about the recovered handgun is encouraged to contact the department directly at 847-526-2421.

This incident serves as a reminder of the critical role everyday citizens — especially youth — can play in keeping communities safe.

