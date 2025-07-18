North Carolina Zoo Mourns Loss of Beloved Giraffe Leia After Medical Procedure

ASHEBORO, N.C. — The North Carolina Zoo has announced the heartbreaking death of Leia, a beloved giraffe who passed away Tuesday following a complication during a routine medical procedure.

Leia, age 15, had been a part of the zoo family since 2010. According to zoo officials, she underwent a planned procedure to treat a hoof injury, and while a full recovery was expected, she sadly suffered an acute aspiration — a rare but serious complication often associated with anesthesia.

Acute aspiration is recognized as the number one surgical risk for giraffes and occurs when foreign material enters the lungs during or after sedation, leading to breathing failure. The zoo confirmed to FOX8 that an autopsy identified this as the cause of death.

A Giraffe Like No Other

Leia was widely loved by zoo staff and visitors alike for her distinctive personality and strong presence. One of her longtime caretakers, Kelly, reflected on their bond:

“Her personality blossomed over the years, showing her true intelligence and awareness. She was a strong independent lady who had opinions and didn’t like to be touched very often,” Kelly said.

Leia was also known for her curiosity and playful nature, often being the first to explore puzzle feeders and interact with GoPro cameras set up by staff.

“Leia was a true ‘once in a lifetime animal,’” said Kelly, emphasizing her deep impact on the team.

A Community in Mourning

The zoo has not announced any memorial plans yet, but the loss has left an emotional mark on staff and animal lovers across the state.

Leia’s passing is a reminder of the challenges zookeepers face in caring for large, sensitive animals like giraffes, even with routine medical procedures. Her legacy continues through the love and stories shared by those who knew her best.

