North Carolina Agencies Assist Texas After Deadly Kerr County Flooding

NORTH CAROLINA — As North Carolina continues recovering from its own recent flood damage, several of its state agencies have deployed to Texas to help locate missing persons following historic and deadly flooding in Kerr County.

Among those dispatched is the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation (SBI), which began operations in Texas on Monday. The SBI has joined search and recovery efforts after flash floods swept through central Texas, leaving devastation and a rising death toll. Officials confirmed that more than 100 people lost their lives, including victims from a girls’ summer camp.

SBI and Sheriff’s Units Lead Search Efforts

North Carolina sent four specialized crews equipped with cadaver dogs to aid in the mission. The Nash County Sheriff’s Office was also involved, sending deputies like Jack Thorpe and his K-9 partner Fiji to assist in difficult terrain.

“There’s a lot of damage out there — timber scattered, mud everywhere, cars tossed and crushed,” said Thorpe. “The water took everything in its path and destroyed it.”

Though Fiji has since returned home, she was part of the critical early recovery efforts in Texas. The devastation is being compared to past disasters like Hurricane Helene, which claimed more than 100 lives in western North Carolina just last year.

A Gesture of Solidarity and Gratitude

SBI Agent John Taylor emphasized that this deployment is not only about supporting fellow Americans in crisis — it’s also about repaying a debt. After Hurricane Helene struck North Carolina in 2024, Texas had dispatched critical resources to assist.

“It’s the right thing to do. Helping them now brings a sense of pride and mutual support,” said Taylor.

Seven Days on the Ground

North Carolina’s response team is expected to stay in Texas for at least seven days, continuing their search for those still unaccounted for. Officials from both states note that while the destruction in Texas is less visually widespread than in previous events like Helene, the casualty count is tragically higher.

“It’s surprising and sad,” Thorpe reflected. “Less destruction, more deaths. That’s the hardest part.”

