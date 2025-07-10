8 Charged After ICE Raid at Buckeye Fire Equipment Company in Kings Mountain

KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. — A major federal raid at a North Carolina business has resulted in federal charges for at least eight individuals, according to newly released documents from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Federal agents conducted a June 25 raid at Buckeye Fire Equipment Company in Kings Mountain, part of a broader investigation into identity theft, illegal re-entry, and unauthorized employment. The operation involved multiple agencies, including Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), FBI, DEA, ATF, IRS Criminal Investigations, and local law enforcement.

Charges Stem from Immigration Violations and False Documentation

Of the 30 people detained during the raid, eight now face federal charges. Court records show that seven are accused of illegally re-entering the U.S. after prior deportations, while one individual is charged with using falsified documents to gain employment.

Details on those charged include:

Geovany Lopez Lopez , a Guatemalan national, was deported in 2011 and re-entered without legal permission, according to Queen City News.

, a Guatemalan national, was deported in 2011 and re-entered without legal permission, according to Queen City News. Humberto Guzman Lemus of Mexico, deported in 2019 after a DUI arrest, was allegedly back in the country unlawfully.

of Mexico, deported in 2019 after a DUI arrest, was allegedly back in the country unlawfully. Enrique Gil Rojano , also from Mexico, has a criminal history dating to the 1990s and a 2005 deportation. He is again accused of illegal re-entry.

, also from Mexico, has a criminal history dating to the 1990s and a 2005 deportation. He is again accused of illegal re-entry. Alberto Perez Mendoza was deported multiple times between 2006 and 2015, records show.

was deported multiple times between 2006 and 2015, records show. Arturo Albarras Altunar was removed from Texas on three occasions in 2016.

was removed from Texas on three occasions in 2016. Luis Antonio Martinez Lopez faced deportations in 2011 and 2018 after DWI and resisting arrest charges.

faced deportations in 2011 and 2018 after DWI and resisting arrest charges. Angel Antonio Lara Reyes , from Honduras, was deported in 2014 and has since returned.

, from Honduras, was deported in 2014 and has since returned. Jose De La Cruz-Lopez, from Veracruz, Mexico, reportedly used a fake ID to gain employment and has worked at Buckeye Fire Equipment since 2022.

Federal Investigation Remains Ongoing

The raid was conducted as part of a sweeping federal inquiry into potential immigration-related crimes and aggravated identity theft. ICE officials say the investigation also focuses on unauthorized employment practices and the use of false identities by noncitizens to gain jobs in the U.S.

Agents from multiple federal and local agencies participated in executing the search warrant, including the FBI, IRS, DEA, and ATF.

Potential Outcomes and Legal Implications

It remains unclear whether Buckeye Fire Equipment Company will face corporate-level consequences or additional scrutiny over its hiring practices. However, the individuals now in federal custody face serious legal consequences — including potential prison time and eventual deportation.

The case highlights growing concerns about unauthorized employment, document fraud, and systemic immigration enforcement priorities in industrial workplaces.

Have you or someone you know been impacted by workplace raids or immigration enforcement actions in North Carolina? Share your perspective in the comments on SaludaStandard-Sentinel.com — your voice matters in local coverage.