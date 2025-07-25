North Carolina Launches Effort to Keep Domestic Violence Services Running After Natural Disasters

RALEIGH, NC — North Carolina is preparing a bold new approach to ensure domestic violence programs and shelters remain operational during hurricanes and major storms, following years of growing concern over how disaster events disrupt access to lifesaving services for vulnerable residents.

The state recently issued a request for proposals to develop a “comprehensive, survivor-centered” response plan — one that ensures continuity of domestic violence services across storm-prone areas and includes disaster-specific resources and strategies.

Why the Plan Matters: ‘Special Safety Risks’ for Survivors

Natural disasters already strain infrastructure and communities, but for survivors of domestic abuse, the dangers compound.

“Survivors are impacted in a lot of the same ways that other people are from natural disasters — and then some,” said Danielle Carman, executive director of the NC Council for Women & Youth Involvement.

“They have special safety needs, and special safety risks, particularly if they’re in an active abusive relationship.”

Studies have shown that rates of violence against women and children increase following disasters, due in part to the loss of housing, restricted mobility, and reduced access to support networks.

Federal Funds, State Strategy

The plan is funded by nearly $833,000 in federal money allocated after Hurricanes Fiona and Ian, which struck the Carolinas in recent years. Though the idea grew out of damage on the eastern coast, Carman noted that past hurricanes like Helene, which devastated western North Carolina, showed the need for statewide coordination.

The winning contractor will:

Draft a detailed two-year plan

Include region-specific resources

Develop early response strategies

Host statewide surveys and focus groups

Work with the NC Coalition Against Domestic Violence for expert guidance

Timeline and Goals

Bid deadline: August 14, 2025

August 14, 2025 Contract finalized: By October 2025

By October 2025 Project duration: Through Fall 2027

“They would have a two-year period both to work on the plan and hopefully do a lot of consulting with providers around the state about their needs,” Carman said.

Ultimately, the project aims to train shelters and service providers statewide, ensure continuity of operations, and reduce the known spike in abuse cases that follows severe weather events.

More details are available via NC Newsline.

Have you or someone you know struggled to access help during a disaster? Share your thoughts or experiences with the Saluda Standard-Sentinel as we continue covering emergency service reforms in North Carolina.