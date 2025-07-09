Two Men Charged in String of Break-Ins Across Ellendale Community

ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. — Two men have been charged in connection with a series of break-ins and property crimes across the Ellendale Community, the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office announced this week.

The investigation, launched after multiple reports of unauthorized entries into homes and vehicles, led deputies to arrest Charles Vincent Packer Jr. and Dustin Will Watson. Both suspects now face a range of serious charges following their capture.

Multiple Charges Filed

According to deputies, the suspects were involved in at least four separate felony breaking and entering incidents. The charges brought against them include:

Four counts of felony breaking and entering

Two counts of larceny after breaking and entering

One count of larceny of a motor vehicle

One count of injury to personal property

Packer was additionally charged with being a registered sex offender found on school grounds, a violation discovered during the course of the investigation. Authorities say he had been on school property during late-night hours, which constituted a breach of his registration conditions.

“These crimes shook up a lot of families in Ellendale. We’re continuing to work leads and want the public to know more arrests could follow,” a spokesperson for the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office told Queen City News.

Bond and Detention Status

Packer is currently being held under a $110,000 secured bond due to the seriousness of the offenses and his sex offender status. Watson, meanwhile, is being held without bond, as investigators assess further risks tied to his involvement in the theft ring.

The sheriff’s office did not specify whether any of the stolen property has been recovered. However, investigators say the probe remains active and more charges could be filed as the case unfolds.

Ongoing Community Concern

Local residents say the break-ins have caused unease in the usually quiet Ellendale area, with some now taking additional steps to secure their homes.

“You just don’t expect this around here. We’re used to neighbors watching out for each other,” said a longtime resident who asked not to be identified.

Deputies are urging the public to report any suspicious behavior in the area or provide security footage that may assist in the ongoing investigation.

Have you or someone in your neighborhood experienced recent break-ins or suspicious activity in Alexander County? Share your story in the comments at saludastandard-sentinel.com.