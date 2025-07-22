Shark Activity Increases Near Wilmington Beaches as Summer Heats Up

NORTH CAROLINA — As beachgoers flock to the Wilmington coastline this summer, local officials and marine experts are reminding the public that they’re not the only ones drawn to the warmer waters. Shark activity near the Wilmington-area beaches is increasing — a natural seasonal trend tied to rising temperatures and abundant food sources.

Why Shark Sightings Spike in Summer

Warmer ocean temperatures during the summer months attract several migratory shark species to the North Carolina coast. These waters become especially active with species like the Atlantic sharpnose, which can grow up to 4 feet long, and the sandbar shark, known to reach lengths of 8 feet. Larger and more recognizable species, including great white sharks, tiger sharks, and hammerheads, also frequent the region during this time of year.

Some, like the bull shark, even travel inland to brackish waters and estuaries, expanding the range of potential encounters beyond the open sea.

Are Shark Attacks Common in North Carolina?

Despite growing public awareness around shark sightings, actual shark attacks remain extremely rare in the state. In 2024, North Carolina reported just one verified shark attack, according to data from the International Shark Attack File (ISAF).

Historically, Brunswick County and New Hanover County, which include much of the Wilmington-area coastline, have had the highest number of recorded incidents — with 18 and 15 attacks respectively since 1935. But even with those numbers, the chances of being bitten by a shark are statistically very low, and fatal attacks are even more unlikely.

Safety Tips to Minimize Risk

For those still uneasy about shark presence in the water, experts recommend a few common-sense precautions:

Swim with a buddy

Avoid swimming at dawn or dusk

Stay near the shore

Avoid splashing excessively

Refrain from wearing shiny jewelry

Steer clear of fishing areas or schools of fish

These guidelines, shared by ISAF researchers, aim to reduce the likelihood of an unwanted encounter.

Sharks Face Far Greater Danger from Humans

While shark sightings spark fear in many, scientists emphasize that sharks are far more threatened by humans than the reverse. Studies published in the journal Science show that over 100 million sharks are killed annually, primarily due to fishing — both direct and accidental. Shark finning, driven by demand for shark fin soup, and commercial bycatch practices are major contributors to the decline of shark populations.

Locally, shark fishing is legal year-round in North Carolina, though some species are protected with restrictions on size and harvest. Notably, the sand tiger shark and scalloped hammerhead, both found in North Carolina waters, are classified as critically endangered.

Conservationists continue to advocate for stricter regulations and greater public education around the importance of maintaining shark populations for overall ocean health.

Protecting Sharks While Staying Safe

As “Shark Week” returns to TV screens and coastal waters heat up, experts urge residents and visitors to balance respect for marine wildlife with informed caution. Sharks play a vital role in the ecosystem, and understanding their behaviors and risks helps ensure safety for both people and sea life.

