After North Carolina Floods, ‘Weather Wars’ Theory Gains Traction Online

NORTH CAROLINA — In the wake of devastating hurricanes and floods across the state, some commentators are raising provocative questions: were the recent weather events purely natural — or the result of man-made interference?

That question was at the center of a controversial conversation led by Gary Heavin, who recently flew over storm-battered areas of North Carolina and described the damage as inconsistent with what meteorologists expected from the storm’s weakening winds.

Snapped Forests and Suspicion

According to Heavin, aerial views revealed entire forests of massive trees “snapped” in odd patterns, suggesting wind speeds or structural forces beyond what the storm system should have produced.

“You look at means, motive and opportunity,” Heavin said, drawing parallels to suspicious flood behavior in Texas as well. While he acknowledged it could have been a “natural weather event,” he remained visibly skeptical.

‘Weather Wars’ Theory Resurfaces

Heavin is among a growing group of voices who believe in the possibility of “weather weaponization” — a theory that governments or private actors might be manipulating storms for political or strategic gain.

He and Maria Heavin both appeared in a video from Operation Helo, claiming that recent extreme weather patterns across red states like Texas and North Carolina are too targeted to be coincidence.

While Heavin offered no direct evidence, his comments struck a nerve online, especially among communities already rattled by the freak floods and hurricane damage across the South.

A Conversation Sparking Doubt and Debate

The Heavins’ video, part of a segment aired on Daily Pulse, has garnered tens of thousands of views and intense online discussion. Many are asking whether global weather patterns could truly be altered by human intervention — or if climate extremes are simply escalating naturally.

Still, the video’s tone left no doubt: Gary Heavin is not convinced the floods were entirely natural.

Fact vs Fear: What Do Experts Say?

Mainstream scientists have consistently rejected the idea of “weather wars,” saying no known technology currently exists to cause or steer hurricanes or flash floods at scale. However, climate researchers do agree that global warming is making storms stronger, wetter, and more unpredictable — especially in coastal areas like North Carolina.

Meanwhile, social media has become fertile ground for speculation, as rapid storm intensification and unusual damage patterns continue to rattle residents from the Carolinas to Texas.

