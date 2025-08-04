$25K Reward Offered in Christmas Eve Killing of Young Father in Kannapolis, North Carolina

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. – A devastating Christmas Eve tragedy in Kannapolis has led to an ongoing manhunt and a $25,000 reward from the state of North Carolina. Nearly eight months after 26-year-old Angelo Markantonakis was shot and killed in front of his family, investigators are pleading with the public for any information that could bring justice.

Father Killed During Home Invasion

Authorities say the shooting happened on December 24, 2024, at Markantonakis’ residence on Windy Rush Drive, where he lived with his girlfriend, Arianna Black, and their 3-year-old son. Three masked suspects broke into the home that night.

Markantonakis was shot twice and died at the scene — in front of his partner and child. The violence stunned the quiet neighborhood, and police have emphasized that the crime does not appear to be random.

Governor Stein Approves Major Reward Offer

On August 4, 2025, Governor Josh Stein approved a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible. Law enforcement officials hope this will motivate someone to come forward with details that could finally crack the case.

Detailed Descriptions of the Suspects Released

The suspects remain unidentified, but witnesses and surveillance have helped authorities compile the following descriptions:

Suspect 1: Dark-skinned Black male, 5’8″ to 6’0″ tall, wearing a black hoodie, black knit gloves, and a camouflage-style ski mask with green trim. He was armed with a small handgun.

Dark-skinned Black male, 5’8″ to 6’0″ tall, wearing a black hoodie, black knit gloves, and a camouflage-style ski mask with green trim. He was armed with a small handgun. Suspect 2: Tall Black male, approximately 6 feet tall, dressed in all-black clothing.

Tall Black male, approximately 6 feet tall, dressed in all-black clothing. Suspect 3: Light-skinned Black male, heavy-set build, 5’8″ to 6’0″, wearing a tan ski mask and a sweatshirt with no hood.

Police are urging residents to report any sightings or related behavior that could help locate these individuals.

Public Urged to Contact Investigators

So far, no arrests have been made in the case. Anyone with information is urged to contact:

Kannapolis Police Department: 704-920-4000

704-920-4000 North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation: 919-662-4500

Tipsters can remain anonymous.

The killing of Angelo Markantonakis has left a lasting mark on his loved ones and the broader Kannapolis community. With the investigation still open, authorities are hoping renewed public attention and the governor’s reward will finally bring answers.

Have a tip or a memory to share about the victim or this case? Join the conversation and support the search for justice at SaludaStandard-Sentinel.com.