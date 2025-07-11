North Carolina Drivers Brace for Steep Insurance Costs in 2025

RALEIGH, N.C. — Starting July 1, 2025, drivers across North Carolina are facing significant changes to their auto insurance policies under a new law that both raises minimum liability limits and extends surcharge timelines for new drivers. The legislation aims to reflect rising healthcare and repair costs—but it could mean hundreds of dollars in added expenses for some.

What the Law Now Requires

Under the revised law, minimum insurance coverage in North Carolina is now:

$50,000 for bodily injury per person

for bodily injury per person $100,000 for bodily injury per accident

for bodily injury per accident $50,000 for property damage

These limits represent a 100% increase over the previous $30K/$60K/$25K standard, making this the first major insurance update in decades. As highlighted by Axios Raleigh, the new law also mandates underinsured motorist coverage on all new and renewed policies.

Surcharge Period Extended from 3 to 8 Years

Previously, North Carolina drivers who had less than three years of experience were subject to surcharge penalties if convicted of serious traffic violations. That window has now grown to eight years, as reported by NC Newsline.

This means any violation during the first eight years of holding a license—such as reckless driving or DWI—can now lead to higher insurance premiums. Even minor speeding tickets during this period could have long-term cost implications.

The Sun notes that serious infractions adding four or more insurance points may result in surcharges that last even longer, extending financial pressure well beyond the incident itself.

How Much Will Rates Go Up?

While each provider will calculate premiums differently, early estimates suggest that average insurance costs in North Carolina may rise by 5% or more. For new drivers or those with violations, the hikes could be significantly higher.

As highlighted in Axios’ coverage, insurers say the law is necessary to address inflation in auto repair costs, but drivers should expect increases—especially during policy renewal periods in late 2025.

Why the Law Changed

Officials at the North Carolina Department of Insurance cited:

Outdated liability limits that no longer cover today’s medical or property costs

An increase in uninsured drivers , which creates financial exposure for everyone

, which creates financial exposure for everyone The need to incentivize better behavior among young and high-risk drivers

Supporters argue that stronger coverage reduces financial devastation after crashes, while critics worry it adds financial stress for lower-income drivers and families with teen drivers.

What Drivers Should Do Now

Review your auto insurance policy to ensure it meets new coverage minimums

to ensure it meets new coverage minimums Compare quotes across multiple providers to find the most competitive rate

to find the most competitive rate Ask your insurer about defensive driving courses or bundling options for discounts

about defensive driving courses or bundling options for discounts Understand how long surcharge penalties may apply to you or your family

Local Voices React

A high school graduate in Greensboro said her first insurance quote after getting her license was $412 per month, up from $280 under last year’s rules. Parents in Fayetteville and Charlotte shared concerns over the cost of adding young drivers to their plans—especially now that infractions remain on surcharge records for eight years.

Have you noticed a change in your insurance bill this month? Are you feeling the squeeze from North Carolina’s new auto policy rules? Share your experience at SaludaStandard-Sentinel.com — we want to hear how these legal shifts are hitting real families and drivers across the state.