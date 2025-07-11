Coroner Responds to Crash in Anderson County, Investigation Underway

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — Emergency officials in Anderson County were called to the scene of a serious vehicle crash late Thursday evening, prompting a response from the coroner’s office.

The incident occurred around 7:42 p.m. on Blumefield Road, according to early reports from the Anderson County Coroner’s Office. Authorities have not yet released information about how many vehicles were involved or if any fatalities occurred, but they confirmed a formal response was initiated due to the severity of the incident.

Ongoing Investigation

At this time, specific details about the cause of the crash remain unclear, and officials say they are continuing to gather evidence and assess the scene. The coroner’s involvement typically indicates the possibility of a fatality or life-threatening injuries, although no confirmation has been issued.

The WSPA News report noted that this is a developing story, and additional information will be made available as the investigation progresses.

Community Alert and Road Caution

Drivers in the area were urged to avoid Blumefield Road while emergency crews worked the scene Thursday night. Local authorities have not yet issued road closure details, but residents are advised to seek alternate routes if traveling through the area.

The crash adds to a growing list of recent serious traffic incidents in the Upstate region this summer, raising concerns about road safety during evening and weekend hours.

