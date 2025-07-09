Johnston County School Board Bans Pride Flags in Classrooms, Drawing Mixed Reactions

JOHNSTON COUNTY, N.C. — The Johnston County School Board has voted to prohibit the display of Pride flags and other non-official symbols in classrooms and on school property, sparking a wave of both support and backlash across the community.

On Tuesday, July 8, the board voted 4–2 to amend its “Distribution and Display of Non-School Material” policy, limiting all signage and flags to representations of official entities — such as the United States, North Carolina, Johnston County, or school-affiliated items.

The new rule applies to classrooms, buses, sports fields, and school grounds, and directly affects how teachers express solidarity with LGBTQ+ students through symbolic displays like rainbow flags or human rights pins.

Policy Mirrors Past Federal Stances on Flag Displays

The revised policy closely echoes the “one-flag policy” once adopted by the Trump administration’s State Department, which limited embassies to flying only the U.S. flag.

Under the updated guidelines, permissible displays now include:

National, state, and county flags

School mascots and colors

University banners

Student art and family photos

Flags related to military service or school-sponsored events

All other materials — including symbols of social movements or identity groups — are banned from teacher and staff areas.

Pushback From LGBTQ+ Supporters on the Board

Board member Kay Carroll, who voted against the change, called the move a step backward for inclusion and a potential signal that LGBTQ+ students and staff are less welcome.

“When students see a rainbow pin or flag, it signals that they are in a safe space,” Carroll said. “These symbols tell them they can be their authentic selves — and that matters.”

The board also deadlocked 3–3 on a separate proposal to remove protections for sexual orientation and gender identity from anti-discrimination policies. That vote is set to be revisited at the board’s August 12 meeting, when Kevin Donovan, an absent board member, is expected to return.

Board Chair Responds to Safety Concerns

Despite criticism, Board Chair Lyn Andrews defended the changes, arguing that removing symbols does not mean removing safety or respect for diverse identities.

“It’s disturbing to me that anyone thinks if they’re different, they’re not safe in our schools,” Andrews said. “We are here for every child and every faculty member.”

Andrews emphasized that the district still intends to protect all students and staff, regardless of background or beliefs.

Policy Change Follows Statewide Political Tension

The vote came just days after North Carolina Governor Josh Stein, a Democrat, vetoed multiple bills targeting trans rights and diversity-equity-inclusion (DEI) programs, calling them “mean-spirited.” The tension reflects a wider culture clash playing out across school boards and statehouses nationwide.

Full story available via PinkNews.

How should schools balance free expression with neutrality?

We want to hear from Johnston County families, teachers, and students. Share your views in the comments at SaludaStandard-Sentinel.com.