North Carolina Secures $35.8 Million for After-School Programs, Aims to Help 10,000+ Students

NORTH CAROLINA — More than 10,000 students across North Carolina will continue receiving essential academic and enrichment support, thanks to a new injection of $35.8 million in federal Title IV-B funds allocated to sustain the state’s after-school and summer learning programs.

Funding Secured for 99 Programs Statewide

The U.S. Department of Education has officially released the funding, which supports the state’s 21st Century Community Learning Centers. These 99 programs served over 10,000 students last year and employed nearly 1,400 staff members. According to North Carolina State Superintendent Maurice “Mo” Green and State Board of Education Chairman Eric Davis, the newly approved funding ensures continued operation through the current academic year.

Focus on High-Poverty Areas and Working Families

A significant portion of the programs serve high-poverty school districts, providing critical academic assistance, supervision, and enrichment opportunities for students. Beyond education, these programs give peace of mind to working parents by ensuring that their children are safe and engaged in structured learning environments during after-school hours.

Approximately 75% of the programs are operated by local community organizations, churches, and nonprofits, helping to maintain a grassroots connection with the families they serve.

Remaining Federal Education Funds Still Pending

While the $35.8 million is a substantial step forward, $130 million in additional federal education funds remains under review. These remaining funds are intended for initiatives such as:

Hiring more teachers to reduce class sizes

to reduce class sizes Improving school safety and security

Supporting English learner programs

Enhancing professional development for educators

for educators Expanding academic enrichment initiatives

State leaders are continuing efforts to unlock these funds, with special acknowledgment given to Attorney General Josh Stein, whose legal actions helped facilitate the current release.

As reported by WCTI 12 News, officials remain hopeful that federal cooperation will lead to the release of the full amount soon.

