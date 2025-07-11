Two Men Arrested in Hendersonville Tire Fraud Scheme That Targeted Local Business

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. — Authorities in Henderson County have arrested two men in connection with an elaborate tire fraud scheme that targeted a local business, resulting in the theft of expensive high-performance tires and thousands in financial losses.

The case, now under active investigation by the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office, came to light after FleetPro Tire Center employees noticed suspicious purchasing patterns involving multiple sets of tires. According to a report from WSPA, the transactions were flagged for review after staff noticed inconsistencies tied to a pair of customers.

Dozens of High-End Tires Acquired Using Stolen Cards

Following a deeper investigation, detectives discovered that the suspects had allegedly used stolen credit cards to purchase more than 16 Nitto tires — a brand known for its performance quality and price tag. Each tire is estimated to cost between $200 and $400, compounding the losses suffered by the business.

Sheriff’s officials confirmed that the suspects attempted to obtain tires over an extended period, suggesting the fraud was premeditated and systematic. Investigators believe the total financial impact could be significantly higher if all transactions and attempted thefts are accounted for.

Suspects Identified, Facing Felony Charges

The two men arrested have been identified as:

Sergio Gonzales Zarate , 42, of Hickory

, 42, of Hickory Noe Adalid Carrillo-Ayala, 27, of Gastonia

Both have been charged with one count of obtaining property by false pretense, a felony in North Carolina. They are being held on a $10,000 bond each.

The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that the investigation remains active and that more charges may be filed depending on what further evidence surfaces.

Community Response and Business Impact

FleetPro Tire Center has not released an official statement but is reportedly cooperating fully with law enforcement. Employees at the business said the fraud could have gone undetected if not for careful attention by front-line workers.

“This kind of fraud hurts small businesses the most,” said a local shop owner familiar with the case. “Tires aren’t cheap, and when people use stolen cards, it’s not just money lost — it’s time, inventory, and trust that get damaged too.”

