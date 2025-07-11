North Carolina Children’s Hospital to Bring 8,000 Jobs to Apex as Part of $3B Project

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina will soon be home to its first standalone children’s hospital, a $2–3 billion project led by UNC Health and Duke Health that’s expected to bring 8,000 new jobs to the Raleigh suburb of Apex.

The newly announced facility, dubbed “North Carolina Children’s,” will include a 500-bed pediatric hospital, a research and education center, and more than 100 behavioral health beds. Health officials confirmed Thursday that the hospital will be constructed on a 230-acre campus in Apex, about 20 miles southwest of downtown Raleigh, as part of the Veridea mixed-use development.

UNC Health CEO Dr. Wesley Burks said the hospital will offer “a brighter, healthier future” for children across North Carolina and the Southeast.

“We’re thrilled to have Apex as our home and partner,” Burks said during the announcement, as reported by the Associated Press and WSPA News.

Key Features of the Campus

The Apex site was chosen after evaluating more than 15 locations across multiple counties. Situated near a regional transportation hub, the site will include:

Children’s outpatient care center

Behavioral health beds and psychiatric services

Research and education center operated jointly by Duke and UNC medical schools

Integration with Veridea, a long-planned community with housing, offices, dining, and a new Wake Technical Community College campus

The new development is expected to help Apex — already one of the fastest-growing towns in the state — keep pace with demands from a booming technology economy.

Timeline and Cost Projections

Groundbreaking for the children’s hospital is slated for 2027, with full construction estimated to take six years. That puts the anticipated opening sometime around 2033.

The project will be backed by a mix of public and private funds. As of now:

The North Carolina General Assembly has already allocated $320 million

has already allocated The final state budget under negotiation could include more support

under negotiation could include more support A massive private fundraising campaign is being launched by the health systems

Gov. Josh Stein expressed strong support for the initiative, saying in an interview that the hospital “represents the best chance for kids in need of advanced care to get it close to home.”

Land and State Retirement System Role

The chosen land parcel is part of the Veridea development and is owned by a business partnership involving the North Carolina state retirement system. According to the State Treasurer’s Office, the hospital agreed to purchase a portion of the land, which could yield a profit for government retirees.

State Treasurer Brad Briner said the deal “unlocks more value” for the pension system and represents a win for all North Carolinians.

“Above all, it’s a win for the 11 million North Carolinians who deserve world-class pediatric care right here at home,” Briner added.

A New Hub for Pediatric Care in the Southeast

Although North Carolina already has children’s hospitals within major university systems in Durham and Chapel Hill, this new campus will unify services in one location while still maintaining strong ties to both UNC and Duke.

Duke University Medical School Dean Dr. Mary Klotman said the Apex location will ensure the region “remains a destination for the best pediatric scientists, teachers and clinicians.”

With growing population demands and increasing complexity in child health care needs, state leaders believe this hospital marks a new chapter in North Carolina’s public health future.

What do you think of this historic hospital development in Apex?