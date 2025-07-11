Greenville Deputies Searching for 87-Year-Old Man With Dementia Last Seen in Pickup Truck

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Authorities in Greenville County are asking for the public’s help in locating an elderly man with dementia who went missing Thursday afternoon.

According to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, 87-year-old John Samuel Rollins was last seen around 3 p.m. near 3954 N Highway 101 in the Greer area. He was driving a burgundy 1994 Chevrolet pickup truck bearing South Carolina license plate number 326296W.

Deputies Urge Immediate Reporting

Rollins, who suffers from dementia, has not been seen or heard from since Thursday, raising concerns about his safety, especially given the high summer temperatures and his age.

He is described as:

5 feet 8 inches tall

Approximately 150 pounds

White hair and a white mustache

Deputies said it is currently unclear what Rollins was wearing at the time of his disappearance.

Community Asked to Stay Alert

Law enforcement is urging anyone who spots the truck or a person matching Rollins’ description to immediately call 911. Time is critical in missing person cases, especially involving elderly individuals with cognitive impairments.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office has not yet confirmed whether a Silver Alert or similar notification has been issued at the state level.

Have you seen John Rollins or his vehicle in your area? Call 911 right away and help bring him home. You can also share this alert to spread awareness — your tip could make a difference.