Hickory Man Arrested in Murder of Woman Found at Deluxe Inn

HICKORY, N.C. — A Hickory man has been arrested and charged with murder following the shooting death of a woman at the Deluxe Inn on the Fourth of July, according to Queen City News.

Police say James David Houser is now in custody and being held without bond after allegedly shooting and killing Mary Elizabeth Ervin inside a motel room.

Woman Found Dead After Motel Call

Around Friday, July 4, Hickory police responded to reports of an unresponsive woman at the Deluxe Inn located at 325 Hwy 70 SW. Upon arrival, officers discovered Ervin deceased inside the room with an apparent gunshot wound, authorities said.

Investigators have since identified Houser as the primary suspect, and he was arrested in connection with the crime. Officials have not yet released a motive or said whether the victim and suspect knew each other.

Community Stunned by Holiday Tragedy

The homicide has shaken the Hickory community, especially as it occurred on a holiday weekend. Locals have expressed grief and concern over the safety of low-cost lodging facilities in the area.

“The fact that something like this happened on Independence Day just makes it even more tragic,” one nearby resident commented on social media.

Investigation Still Ongoing

Police say the investigation remains active, and they are continuing to gather evidence and speak to witnesses. The Hickory Police Department encourages anyone with relevant information to reach out to Investigator D. Peacock at 828-261-2620 or via email at dpeacock@hickorync.gov.

More updates will be provided as additional information is released or if formal court proceedings begin.

Do You Feel Safe at Local Hotels and Inns?

Tell us your thoughts on motel safety and what measures should be taken in your community. Join the conversation at SaludaStandard-Sentinel.com.