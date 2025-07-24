NC Man Wins $2 Million Lottery Prize at Upstate Gas Station

GREENVILLE, S.C. — A North Carolina man is now a millionaire after a chance stop at an Upstate South Carolina gas station led to a $2 million lottery win, according to the South Carolina Education Lottery.

Winning Ticket Purchased at Greenville Raceway

The lucky ticket was sold at the Raceway #6748 on Woodruff Road in Greenville. The unidentified man said he was working in the area and stopped to get gas. He decided to purchase a $20 scratch-off ticket, which initially earned him a $20 prize.

“I happened to be working in the area and stopped to get gas,” he told lottery officials.

After cashing in that small win, he bought one more ticket — and that second ticket changed his life.

“I had to calm down,” the winner said. “I still had to go back to work.”

Store Owner Celebrates Alongside the Winner

Raceway store owner Paul Patel also shared in the excitement. His store earned a $20,000 commission from the sale of the winning ticket — a top prize.

“I couldn’t sleep that night,” Patel told officials, adding that he plans to use the commission to make improvements at the store.

The gas station has now gained attention among locals hoping to try their own luck at the now-famous location.

Millionaire Plans to Buy a New Home

As for how he plans to spend the prize money, the winner is reportedly considering buying a new house — but has chosen to remain anonymous.

The win comes as part of a string of high-dollar scratch-off ticket wins across South Carolina in recent months, further fueling interest in Education Lottery games.

Full story and updates available from FOX Carolina.

