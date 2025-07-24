North Carolina Expands Fortified Roof Grant Program With $20M Boost for Coastal Counties

NORTH CAROLINA — Homeowners across 18 of North Carolina’s coastal counties will now have access to $6,000 grants for roofing upgrades, thanks to a major expansion of the state’s Strengthen Your Coastal Roof program. The announcement comes with a $20 million funding boost aimed at improving storm resilience in hurricane-prone communities.

The program, managed by the North Carolina Department of Insurance, provides grants for roofing systems that meet the FORTIFIED standards developed by the Insurance Institute for Business and Home Safety (IBHS). These standards include upgraded roof-deck attachments, sealed decking, and reinforced edge protection designed to withstand extreme weather.

Proven Storm Performance, Lower Claims

Commissioner Mike Causey highlighted that during hurricanes Matthew, Florence, Dorian, and Isaias, homes with fortified roofs experienced about 35% fewer claims, and when claims were made, the damage was 23% less severe. “Policyholders who upgrade their roofs may also qualify for insurance premium credits,” he added.

Independent research by NC State University’s Institute for Advanced Analytics showed that homes with FORTIFIED roofs suffered 63% fewer claims during unnamed storms compared to homes with standard roofs.

Program History and Coastal Focus

The current expansion builds on the initial $14 million investment made when the program launched in 2022. That followed earlier initiatives, such as the 2019 Outer Banks roofing program funded by a $42.1 million surplus from the Coastal Property Insurance Pool.

In May 2025, the North Carolina Insurance Underwriting Association (NCIUA) launched its own Strengthen Your Roof initiative with another $20 million fund targeting Outer Banks and barrier island homeowners. The latest boost will now broaden the reach to homeowners across the rest of the 18 coastal counties.

NCIUA CEO Gina Hardy said the allocation will “support a related but distinct grant program,” focusing on strengthening residential roofs outside the previously funded zones.

Eligibility, Oversight, and Added Benefits

All grant-supported projects will undergo an independent compliance review to ensure they meet IBHS Fortified standards. Since 2016, more than 18,000 homeowners in North Carolina have already benefited from similar grants, totaling over $120 million in funding.

In addition to the grants, NCIUA offers a no-cost roof endorsement policy providing up to $5,000 in extra coverage if a policyholder needs to upgrade to a Fortified roof after damage from a covered event.

Why Roof Resilience Matters More Than Ever

Nationwide, roof damage is driving up insurance claims. In 2024 alone, roof repair and replacement costs hit $31 billion, a 30% jump from 2022, according to a report by Insurance Business America. Roof-related claims now account for more than 25% of residential claim value across the U.S.

The state’s expanded funding represents a growing effort to invest in disaster resilience before the next major storm strikes.

