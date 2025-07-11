New Laws Target Repeat Speeding Offenders and Punish Them With Tech That Limits Car Speed

WASHINGTON, D.C. — In a move that could transform how America handles dangerous driving, a growing number of U.S. states are introducing legislation that forces repeat speed offenders to use devices that physically limit how fast their car can go.

These new laws follow alarming data, particularly in Washington state, where fatal car crashes involving speeding increased nearly 40% between 2019 and 2023, according to a state traffic safety commission report.

How the Tech Works

The centerpiece of the legislation is Intelligent Speed Assistance (ISA) — a type of technology that monitors vehicle speed in real time and automatically prevents drivers from going over posted limits. These devices, typically no larger than a portable air vent unit, can be installed discreetly inside a car and activate only when speeding violations are detected.

This isn’t just theoretical. Virginia has already implemented the ISA program, allowing judges to require the installation of these devices for repeat reckless driving offenders — particularly those who want to avoid full license suspension.

A New Kind of Traffic Enforcement

Traffic safety expert Jonathan Chase told USA Today that this approach reflects a broader shift toward preventative enforcement, rather than simply relying on citations and suspended licenses.

“This is a new type of measure with a newer technology in the U.S. that’s really making good progress at the state level,” Chase explained.

He also emphasized that momentum from just one state can often push other legislatures to act. Advocates for road safety are watching closely to see which states follow Virginia’s lead in 2025 and 2026.

Pushback and Privacy Concerns

While safety advocates are praising the initiative, some privacy and civil liberties groups have expressed concern over giving states — and by extension, the government — the power to control personal vehicles through speed-regulating technology.

Critics argue that the use of ISA may set a precedent for broader vehicle surveillance or restrictions. However, supporters maintain that ISA tech is only triggered by repeat behavior and is aimed at protecting public lives, not monitoring everyday drivers.

A Response to Escalating Road Fatalities

The policy push comes as speed-related crashes continue to spike across the U.S., particularly following the COVID-era traffic pattern changes. Lighter traffic and greater car dependency led to faster driving — a trend that hasn’t reversed, even as roads became crowded again.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), more than 11,000 people died in speed-related accidents in 2023, representing one-third of all roadway deaths.

What’s Next for Drivers?

So far, only a handful of states are considering mandatory ISA laws. Most are offering it as an alternative punishment for habitual traffic offenders. But if the trend of speed-related deaths continues, more state legislatures could adopt stricter mandates — particularly if insurance companies begin supporting the devices as part of safer driving initiatives.

Do you support speed-control tech for dangerous drivers? Should this be required nationwide, or is it a government overreach? Share your thoughts in the comments at saludastandard-sentinel.com.