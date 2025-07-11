Oakman Dog With Injured Leg Rescued After Being Abandoned on Roadside

OAKMAN, ALABAMA — A heart-wrenching discovery in Oakman has stirred community action after a severely injured dog was found abandoned and left to die by the side of the road. The dog, now named Skip, was initially too frightened to approach, but after a week of patient trust-building by volunteers, he’s finally in safe hands — though his road to recovery is just beginning.

Found Injured and Alone

Skip was discovered with a seriously injured leg, as seen in multiple photos shared by rescuers. His condition suggested he had been struggling for days, possibly longer, without food, shelter, or care.

Rescue volunteers who found Skip described the emotional toll of the situation. “It’s been a week of us gaining his trust,” they shared in a community update. “He was clearly in pain and scared, but we couldn’t give up on him.”

Immediate Care Needed

Skip is now stable but still urgently needs pledges for medical vetting and support. Volunteers are asking for the public’s help to cover essential veterinary services including:

Heartworm testing

Neutering

Vaccinations

Full leg examination and treatment

Without community donations, rescuers fear Skip’s recovery may be delayed — especially with the cost of diagnostics and surgery if required.

Foster or Forever Home Urgently Needed

Beyond funding, Skip also needs a foster or permanent adopter. Volunteers emphasized that now that he’s begun trusting humans again, it’s vital he moves into a loving and stable environment.

“We’re doing everything we can to get his vetting up to date,” they added. “But we can’t do it without help.”

How to Help

Anyone interested in helping Skip — whether by donating toward vet bills, fostering, or adopting — is encouraged to reach out to local rescue contacts in Oakman. Even small pledges can make a huge difference in ensuring Skip receives the care he desperately needs.

Are you in Alabama or nearby and able to help a rescue dog like Skip? Share this post with your network, or comment at saludastandard-sentinel.com to let us know how your community supports abandoned animals.