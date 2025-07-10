ICE Detains Wife of Disabled Veteran and Trump Donor in Immigration Crackdown

VIRGINIA — In a story that shook veterans’ advocacy circles and reignited national debate over immigration enforcement, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detained the wife of a staunch Trump supporter in May 2025 — despite the man having donated nearly his entire net income to Trump’s presidential campaign.

David Prine, 51, a disabled U.S. Marine Corps veteran and social services agent at the Department of Veterans Affairs, revealed the situation in a deeply personal interview with Newsweek. His wife, Yenifer Correa Ganan, 35, had been held in ICE custody since May after a clerical error left her without legal status in the U.S.

A Legal Entry That Turned Into Legal Chaos

Ganan had entered the U.S. legally in January 2024 through the CBP One parole program, fleeing violence in Colombia with her daughter, Ana Maria. She began working at UPS and later at Virginia Tech, helping support Prine and his teenage daughter from a previous relationship.

However, in April 2025, the Biden-era parole program was suddenly revoked, leaving Ganan’s legal status in limbo. She applied for voluntary departure in early May, but her paperwork was rejected on a technicality. Then, on May 17, she was arrested in Christiansburg, Virginia, following a domestic dispute. The charges were dropped, but ICE issued a detainer and transferred her to South Texas ICE Processing Center on May 29.

A Devastating Blow to a Disabled Family

Prine, who suffers from a traumatic brain injury, chronic pain, and mobility challenges, said Ganan was the primary caregiver for the household.

“Without her, I’m overwhelmed,” he said. “My mental health is slipping. Our daughters are emotionally wrecked. Ana Maria cries every night.”

Ganan has not asked to stay in the U.S., he added. She has repeatedly requested to return to Colombia voluntarily with her daughter.

“She’s not begging for amnesty,” Prine said. “She just wants to go home. I offered a $50,000 bond and to escort her myself.”

A Trump Loyalist Now Begging the President for Compassion

Despite the ordeal, Prine has not wavered in his political allegiance. He confirmed that he donated nearly all of his 2015 income to Trump’s campaign and attended his inauguration.

“I still support Trump,” he said. “But I’m begging him to show mercy. We are a fractured family, just trying to survive.”

The story, originally reported by Newsweek, went viral in late June 2025, sparking intense reactions from both ends of the political spectrum.

ICE’s Policies Under Fire — Again

The incident rekindled bipartisan scrutiny of ICE. Prominent progressives like Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) condemned the agency for “inhumane” treatment of non-violent immigrants.

“This is exactly why ICE needs to be defunded,” Ocasio-Cortez said in a statement, accusing the agency of “systematic human rights violations.”

Conservative figures such as Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) and former Rep. Justin Amash (R-MI) also criticized ICE’s overreach, arguing it detains peaceful individuals while ignoring the need for oversight.

While ICE defended its operations, stating it enforces laws passed by Congress and focuses on public safety threats, critics point out that many detentions — including Ganan’s — ensnare caregivers, parents, and working contributors.

What Happens Next?

Ganan remains in detention as of early July 2025, with a court hearing scheduled for July 29. Her requests to voluntarily leave the country have been denied multiple times, despite public outcry and her husband’s offers of financial and logistical support.

Prine continues to care for both daughters alone, all while coping with his disabilities.

“This is not justice,” he said. “This is cruelty wrapped in red tape.”

"This is not justice," he said. "This is cruelty wrapped in red tape."