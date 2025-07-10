New 9–6 AM Curfews for Teens in SC Cities — What Parents & Minors Must Know

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Multiple South Carolina cities, including Myrtle Beach and Charleston, have enacted or expanded juvenile curfew laws in summer 2025, with new enforcement times running from 9 PM to 6 AM. The aim? Reduce late-night violence, vandalism, and disorder involving minors.

These curfews apply to unaccompanied individuals under 18 and come with potential consequences for both youth and guardians.

Myrtle Beach Enacts Weekend Curfews

Myrtle Beach issued a special executive order to apply curfews on select weekends in July, banning minors from parts of downtown unless accompanied by an adult. As reported by WMBF News, the curfew was put in place for July 10–13 and July 17–20, covering the “protected zones” in the entertainment district.

Following these temporary restrictions, the city council moved forward with a broader ordinance, voting to make the earlier curfew time permanent across the district. Local leaders cited ongoing disturbances and safety risks as driving factors behind the change, confirmed by ABC News 4.

Charleston Follows with Citywide Curfew

Charleston implemented its own juvenile curfew in late June. The City of Charleston announced that minors are now barred from the Central Business District between 9 PM and 6 AM unless they are traveling to or from work, school, or an emergency situation.

According to Live 5 News, law enforcement won’t arrest teens on sight, but they’ll escort minors to a safe location and contact parents or guardians. Repeat offenses may involve family court intervention or guardian citations.

Why the Push for Curfews?

Officials in both cities say the curfews respond to a sharp uptick in youth-related crimes during evening hours. In Charleston, police noted over 40 incidents involving minors downtown over the past year, as highlighted in ABC News 4.

Myrtle Beach business owners and residents alike voiced concern after several violent events on the boardwalk in May and June. A WPDE News report noted that public meetings turned heated as some locals demanded tougher enforcement ahead of tourist season.

Penalties and Enforcement

Curfew violations typically result in:

Verbal warnings or escorting minors home

Phone calls to parents/guardians

Family court referrals for repeat offenses

for repeat offenses Fines or misdemeanor charges for guardians knowingly allowing violations

Officers are trained to evaluate intent and ensure discretion in enforcement, especially during major public events. Police in Charleston emphasized they are not criminalizing kids, but aiming to prevent serious harm during late-night hours.

What Are the Exceptions?

Both cities allow exemptions in specific cases:

Traveling for work, education, or religious events

Responding to an emergency

Being under direct supervision of an adult

Teens are encouraged to carry valid documentation if traveling late (like a work permit, student ID, or school event notice). This helps avoid unnecessary stops or warnings.

Cities Considering Similar Moves

While Myrtle Beach and Charleston are leading the way, other South Carolina municipalities are watching closely.

Columbia, Greenville, and Rock Hill have reportedly begun internal discussions about their own curfew enforcement plans, especially during festivals, parades, or late-summer weekends.

What Families Should Do Now

Know your city’s curfew hours and location-specific rules

and location-specific rules Discuss the law with your teen and plan alternate activities

Keep emergency contacts updated in case your child is stopped

Watch for future updates from your city council or local police departments

