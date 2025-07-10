Bystanders Save 4-Year-Old Boy as Union County Father Dies in Rip Current Tragedy

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. — A family trip to the South Carolina coast turned tragic on Independence Day when a Union County father lost his life after saving his young son from a dangerous rip current.

The incident happened around 11:30 a.m. on July 4 at Hunting Island State Park, according to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said the 38-year-old father and his 4-year-old son were swept into the ocean by a strong current while enjoying the holiday at the beach.

Quick Action by Bystanders Saved the Child

Witnesses at the scene immediately responded to the unfolding emergency. Several beachgoers rushed into the water to assist the father and child, ultimately pulling the boy back to shore and rushing him to a nearby hospital for medical evaluation.

Despite their efforts, the father—identified as Paul Peters of Indian Trail, North Carolina—was found unresponsive in the water. Deputies and paramedics attempted CPR, but Peters was pronounced dead at the scene, officials confirmed in a statement shared by Queen City News.

A Father’s Final Act of Heroism

Family friends described Peters as a loving father who sacrificed everything for his children.

“Paul spent his final moments ensuring his sons would live. He died a hero — sacrificing his own life to protect the people he loved most,” one family friend said in a post promoting a GoFundMe campaign created to support the family during this time of grief.

The emotional tribute has prompted dozens of messages of support online, hailing Peters as a courageous man whose selflessness is now inspiring others to practice beach safety.

Officials Share Beach Safety Reminders

In the aftermath of the tragedy, the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office released a set of water safety tips to prevent future drownings:

Never swim alone and always use the buddy system

and always use the buddy system Stay near lifeguards whenever possible

whenever possible Know your limits — don’t swim beyond your ability

— don’t swim beyond your ability Watch for warning flags and ask about water conditions

and ask about water conditions Avoid swimming under the influence

Use feet-first entry to avoid spinal injury

to avoid spinal injury Report hazardous conditions to lifeguards

Officials also emphasized that rip currents are particularly dangerous for children and weak swimmers, especially when lifeguards are not present.

Community Mourning, Family in Grief

As word of the incident spread, tributes poured in from Union County residents and beyond. Many expressed their condolences on social media, calling Peters’ death a sobering reminder of the powerful and unpredictable nature of the ocean.

The family has requested privacy as they grieve, while encouraging others to share Paul’s story to raise awareness about water safety.

Have you or your loved ones experienced a water-related emergency at a South Carolina beach? Share your story in the comments on SaludaStandard-Sentinel.com — where real stories save lives.