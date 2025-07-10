Pickens County Launches Volunteer Program to Improve Disaster Response

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. – In an effort to improve disaster preparedness and response, Pickens County officials have launched a new initiative called the Volunteer Organization Active in Disaster (VOAD) program. The initiative is designed to help emergency services better coordinate local aid when crises like wildfires or hurricanes hit.

Why the Program Was Created

Recent emergencies like Hurricane Helene and the Table Rock wildfires overwhelmed local resources and underscored the need for a pre-established network of aid.

“We want to be proactive, not reactive,” said Chief Billy Gibson of Pickens County Emergency Services in an interview with WSPA News. “You might have folks that say, ‘Hey, I do tree work’ or ‘I run a chainsaw.’ That type of information is invaluable before a disaster even starts.”

Gibson explained that during past emergencies, volunteers often arrived without coordination, creating confusion that pulled resources away from core response efforts.

How the VOAD Program Works

The new VOAD program allows local organizations to register their resources and skill sets in advance. This includes:

Emergency shelter availability

Food or supply donation capacity

Cleanup crews or debris removal tools

Chainsaw operation or power restoration teams

The goal is to build a detailed database of who can help and how, long before disaster strikes.

“It makes the effort more efficient,” said Gibson. “Rather than one person taking on every job, we can match people with the right tasks ahead of time.”

Challenges the County Faced During Hurricane Helene

Pickens County officials recalled how storm damage—like downed powerlines, debris, and property damage—delayed emergency aid in 2024. Responders struggled to connect residents with help.

“In the county, we cannot go onto private property,” Gibson explained. “But people had trees on their homes and didn’t know who to call. This program changes that equation.”

How to Get Involved

Currently, Pickens County is inviting local organizations to register through an official interest form. While individual volunteers are not yet being onboarded, residents are encouraged to stay tuned to local alerts for future opportunities.

Organizations interested in joining can fill out the form at: Pickens County VOAD Registration

Why It Matters for the Future

This approach ensures that volunteer coordination becomes part of the emergency response plan—rather than an afterthought.

“It’s about making disaster response more community-driven,” said Gibson. “Having help is one thing. Knowing how to use that help efficiently is what truly saves lives and resources.”

Have you or your organization been involved in disaster response in South Carolina? Share your experiences in the comments on SaludaStandard-Sentinel.com. Let’s build a more resilient community together.