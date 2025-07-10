Measles Case Confirmed in South Carolina Upstate Region, Health Officials Urge Vaccination

SOUTH CAROLINA — Health officials have confirmed a new case of measles in the Upstate region, the first reported instance in South Carolina since September 2024, prompting renewed calls for vaccinations and awareness.

The South Carolina Department of Public Health (DPH) announced the diagnosis on Wednesday, noting that the individual is an unvaccinated adult who contracted the virus during international travel. Fortunately, officials say the person was not contagious while traveling and only developed symptoms after returning home.

Measles Returns After Nearly a Year

This new case ends nearly a year-long measles-free streak for the state. The virus, once considered eliminated in the U.S., has seen periodic resurgence in communities with lower vaccination rates. In this instance, DPH officials emphasized that the infected person had no prior immunity and had not received the measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccine.

According to the Mayo Clinic, measles is a highly contagious respiratory virus that typically causes fever, cough, runny nose, inflamed eyes, and a widespread skin rash. In severe cases, it can result in complications such as pneumonia and brain swelling.

Health Officials Stress Vaccination

Dr. Linda Bell, state epidemiologist and director of the Health Programs Branch, urged residents to check their immunization records and speak with medical providers.

“Measles is highly contagious, and a serious disease caused by a virus that affects the respiratory tract,” said Dr. Bell. “It spreads quickly, which is why we must act now to prevent further transmission.”

She added that vaccination remains the most effective way to protect individuals and communities, especially as summer travel increases the risk of exposure.

Investigation and Contact Tracing Underway

The DPH is currently investigating the origin of the exposure and is conducting contact tracing to notify individuals who may have come into contact with the infected person. The agency warned that the measles virus can remain airborne for up to two hours in spaces where an infected person coughed, sneezed, or breathed.

Officials are working closely with local health providers to identify symptoms early and contain the virus’s spread.

What to Watch For

Residents are encouraged to be vigilant for symptoms including:

High fever

Cough

Runny nose

Red, watery eyes

Rash that spreads from the face down the body

If symptoms arise, individuals should stay home, avoid contact with others, and call a healthcare provider immediately.

Has your family checked immunization records recently? Share your thoughts or local experience with vaccination efforts at SaludaStandard-Sentinel.com.