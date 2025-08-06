Missing North Augusta Woman Susan Rhodes Found Alive, Hospitalized for Evaluation

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. – Susan Rhodes, the North Augusta woman missing since mid-June, has been found alive, the North Augusta Department of Public Safety confirmed Tuesday.

Located After Nearly Two Months

Officials say they received a call around 4:30 p.m. on August 5 reporting that Rhodes had returned to her residence. When officers arrived, they confirmed her identity and presence.

Shortly after being located, Rhodes began experiencing an unspecified medical condition, prompting first responders to call EMS. She was transported to a local hospital for evaluation.

Community’s Role in Search Efforts

In a statement posted to Facebook, North Augusta Public Safety thanked the community for its help.

“Your support and vigilance played a vital role in helping bring this situation to a safe conclusion,” the statement read.

Rhodes had been the subject of a widespread search after she was declared missing following a vehicle crash on June 11.

Investigation Continues

While Rhodes has been located, officials say the investigation into her disappearance remains active. No further details about her medical condition or the circumstances of her return have been released.

