Murder Trial Delayed for Teen Accused in 2024 Savannah Shooting with Alleged Gang Ties

SAVANNAH, Ga. – The murder trial of 18-year-old Rodobaldo Quinton Portuondo, accused of fatally shooting 19-year-old J’Quan Reed in downtown Savannah last year, has been delayed due to a scheduling conflict and ongoing plea negotiations.

Plea Offer Under Review

Portuondo’s attorney, James Byrne, filed court paperwork last month citing a scheduling conflict. In court Tuesday, Byrne told the judge that there is a plea offer on the table, which he is still discussing with his client and family.

The case also includes a short video of law enforcement responding to the scene that all parties must review, and the Medical Examiner is currently out of town — further delaying proceedings.

The judge emphasized that once a new trial date is set, it must be followed through, noting that Portuondo was arraigned a year ago.

Charges and Allegations

Portuondo is charged with:

Malice murder

Felony murder

Aggravated assault

Three counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony

Prosecutors allege that Portuondo shot Reed on February 10, 2024, at the intersection of Barnard Street and Bay Lane. Reed was found with critical injuries and later died at Memorial Hospital.

Violent Weekend in Savannah

The weekend of the shooting saw a surge in gun violence across the city, with multiple shootings and several injuries. Reed’s death was one of two fatal shootings that drew widespread public attention.

Nine days after the incident, Portuondo surrendered to law enforcement in Bradenton Beach, Florida. He was booked into the Manatee County Jail before being extradited to Chatham County.

According to the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office, Portuondo is affiliated with the ‘West Savannah’ gang.

Next Steps

As of Tuesday, no new trial date has been set. The court is expected to reschedule once the pending evidence review and plea discussions are resolved.

Do you believe Savannah is making progress in addressing gun violence?