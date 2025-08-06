Two Men Accept Plea Deals in 2019 Killing of Charlotte Mother

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Two men accused in the 2019 shooting death of 27-year-old Kendal Crank, a nursing student and mother of two, have accepted plea deals for lesser charges, according to court records.

From Murder Charges to Involuntary Manslaughter

On Tuesday, August 5, Tychius Dobie and Marquis Smith pled guilty to involuntary manslaughter, reducing their initial first-degree murder charges. The plea agreements come more than six years after Crank was killed while driving through Charlotte’s North Tryon area.

Third Defendant’s Trial Ended in Mistrial

A third man, Adonis Smith, was tried earlier this year for his alleged role in Crank’s death. However, his March 2025 trial ended in a mistrial after jurors remained deadlocked in a 9–3 vote. The Crank family described the outcome as a devastating setback.

“She was a mother. She was a daughter, sister, a cousin, and she was literally just minding her business,” said cousin Ari Simpson. “It’s cut and dry that she was a victim here, and someone should have to pay for that.”

Caught in the Crossfire

On March 28, 2019, around 5:15 p.m., police say Crank was driving along 28th Street near North Tryon Street when she was caught in the crossfire of several men shooting at each other. Witnesses reported multiple gunmen at the intersection.

Crank’s car rolled to a stop after she was struck, and the shooters fled the scene. She died there from her injuries.

A Life Cut Short

Crank, a graduate of Independence High School, was studying to become a nurse at the time of her death. She left behind two children — Lamaya, then 9, and Kyrie, then 3.

Her family continues to advocate for justice in her case, remembering her as a dedicated mother and an ambitious student whose life was senselessly taken.

Do you have information or memories to share about Kendal Crank’s case? Join the conversation and help keep her story alive at SaludaStandard-Sentinel.com.