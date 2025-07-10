Fountain Inn Plans $35M Municipal Complex to Keep Up With Rapid Growth

FOUNTAIN INN, S.C. — City officials in Fountain Inn are moving forward with a $35 million plan to replace the current City Hall with a modern municipal complex that would centralize operations and support the city’s growing population.

City Leaders Say They’re Out of Room

The existing City Hall, built in the 1970s, is no longer able to meet the needs of a city that’s growing fast. According to City Administrator Shawn Bell, overcrowding has become a pressing issue, especially in departments like the police force.

“Our police department also has no offices available,” Bell told WSPA. “We have offices that are extremely tiny — probably not even meant to be offices.”

Some employees are now working in makeshift spaces dubbed “cloffices,” or closet-offices.

New Complex Will Centralize Services

While design plans are still in the early stages, the new complex would be constructed on the current City Hall property. Officials say the final layout could involve one, two, or even three buildings, all depending on developer input.

The South Carolina Department of Transportation has already approved the closure of a section of Hellams Street — between Main Street and North Weston Street — to create space for the new development.

Staff Are Spread Across Town

The lack of centralized space is impacting operations. City workers are currently divided between several locations, including the municipal court building and the financial natural gas billing office. The goal of the new facility is to streamline those operations into one coordinated hub.

“I also have employees that are working in our municipal court building,” Bell added. “A whole team is at our billing office.”

Residents Notice the Growth

Local business owners say they’ve seen the shift firsthand. Kenna Narducci, general manager at The Mill at Fountain Inn, shared that the change in community size is obvious.

“Just the growth of the community and seeing all these young families coming in and growth in general,” she said.

Developers are expected to present initial designs for the complex at a public meeting on July 14. While funding details are still being finalized, Bell noted that impact fee revenue and state grants are being considered to finance the $35 million project.

Are you a Fountain Inn resident or business owner? What do you think of the new $35 million city complex proposal? Share your thoughts at saludastandard-sentinel.com — we want to hear from the community!