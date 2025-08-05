Deer Hunting Season Opens Aug. 15 in South Carolina’s Lowcountry, Driving Big Economic Boost

HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. — South Carolina’s whitetail deer hunting season in the Lowcountry officially opens on August 15, bringing a flurry of hunters — and dollars — to rural communities from Hampton to Beaufort County.

Thanks to one of the nation’s earliest season openings, the state draws thousands of local and out-of-state hunters, particularly to Game Zones 3 and 4, which include Hampton, Jasper, and Beaufort Counties. The influx of visitors fuels an economic boom each fall.

Hampton County Leads the Way

Though smaller in land mass compared to other major hunting areas, Hampton County consistently ranks as a top South Carolina destination for deer harvests. The area’s rich mix of bottomland hardwood forests, river swamps, and pine timber creates an ideal habitat for deer.

In 2023, Hampton County recorded 7,892 deer harvested, averaging 15.5 deer per square mile — making it one of the most productive counties in the state. It also saw 1,439 non-resident hunters, the highest number in South Carolina.

Neighboring counties like Jasper (3,535 harvests) and Beaufort (1,896) also see significant activity, cementing the Lowcountry as a prime region for whitetail hunting.

Trophy Bucks Bring Big Bucks

Deer season isn’t just a hobby — it’s a major economic engine.

A National Shooting Sports Foundation report estimated that hunting and shooting sports generate over $100 billion annually in the U.S. economy. That economic activity trickles directly into South Carolina towns like Cummings, Estill, and Hampton, where businesses see a seasonal surge.

Hunters spend on:

Guns, ammunition, and gear

Hunting licenses and big game permits

Lodging and food

Bait, especially corn

Land leases and deer processing services

Even local convenience stores, like Shuman’s Stop and Shop, thrive during the season. “Every weekend, the Florida hunters come,” said co-owner Shannon Mixon. “They eat, they buy gas. Business picks up, but we still love our locals.”

Corn Sales Surge with Baiting Allowed

South Carolina is one of just 22 states that allow deer baiting, and corn is the preferred bait of choice. This unique policy turns corn into “yellow gold” during deer season.

Farmers often set aside large portions of their harvest to sell bagged corn to hunters. Some report that deer season sales make up the bulk of their annual profits, as bait corn can sell for higher prices than bulk grain.

In Hampton County, corn is sold just about everywhere — from roadside stands using the honor system to major retailers like Ace Hardware.

How to Legally Hunt Deer in South Carolina

To hunt deer in South Carolina, participants need:

A valid SC hunting license

A Big Game Permit

Deer tags (must be applied at the point of kill)

Hunters can purchase licenses and permits online at the SCDNR website or by phone at 866-714-3611. Deer tags are available after July 15 at select SCDNR regional offices and are not sold at common retail stores like Walmart or Dick’s Sporting Goods.

Do you hunt in South Carolina’s Lowcountry? Share your favorite traditions, hunting stories, or photos with the Saluda Standard-Sentinel team — we’d love to hear how you experience the season!