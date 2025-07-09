FBI Seeks Juan Carlos Mayorga in 2002 AK-47 Murder Case in Georgia

DEKALB COUNTY, GEORGIA — The FBI is seeking the public’s help in locating Juan Carlos Mayorga, a fugitive accused of killing a man with an AK-47 assault rifle over two decades ago in DeKalb County.

The agency says Mayorga, a Mexican national and construction worker by occupation, is wanted for his alleged involvement in a July 8, 2002 murder that took place after a confrontation believed to be fueled by jealousy over a woman. According to investigators, Mayorga approached the victim at a residence and opened fire with an AK-47, killing the man on the spot.

Federal Arrest Warrant Still Active

A local arrest warrant for murder was issued on July 9, 2002, and a federal arrest warrant for unlawful flight to avoid prosecution was issued a few months later on November 12, 2002 in the Northern District of Georgia, Atlanta.

The FBI warns that Mayorga should be considered armed, dangerous, and an escape risk. He has remained on the run for over 20 years.

Aliases and Physical Description

Authorities say Mayorga has used multiple aliases including:

Juan C. Mayorga

Juan Mayorga

Filiberto Mayorga

Fyliberto Mayorga

Known physical details:

Height: 5’6″

Weight: 150 lbs

Hair: Black

Eyes: Brown

Race: White (Hispanic)

Nationality: Mexican

Occupation: Construction worker

Scars/Marks: None known

He was born in Mexico and may be using various birthdates: November 17, 1974, November 17, 1979, November 10, 1977, and November 17, 1977.

Ties to North Carolina and Mexico

According to the FBI, Mayorga may have ties to North Carolina and Hidalgo, Mexico, and could be hiding in those regions under an assumed identity. The agency has not ruled out international movement.

The FBI’s Atlanta Field Office is overseeing the case and urges anyone with information to step forward. Tips can be submitted through the local FBI office, or at the nearest American Embassy or Consulate.

Public Safety Advisory

Authorities emphasize that Mayorga should not be approached under any circumstances. If you spot someone matching his description or know of his whereabouts, contact law enforcement immediately.

“This individual is wanted in connection with a brutal murder and remains a serious threat. He’s been evading justice for more than 20 years,” the FBI noted in their public statement.

Have you seen this suspect or know anything about his location?