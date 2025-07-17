Iowa Weather Alert: Overnight Storms Bring Flood Threat and Damaging Winds Through Sunday

DES MOINES, IOWA — A series of back-to-back overnight thunderstorms is forecast to strike parts of Iowa beginning Friday evening, bringing with it damaging winds, heavy rainfall, and an elevated risk of flash flooding through Sunday.

Severe Weather Threat Across Central and Southern Iowa

According to the National Weather Service in Des Moines, isolated severe storms are expected to develop by Friday afternoon, with activity intensifying into the night. Areas most at risk include Des Moines, Council Bluffs, Ames, Fort Dodge, and surrounding counties.

Meteorologists have issued a Marginal Risk (Level 1 of 5) for severe weather from Friday night into Saturday morning, with a second round of storms likely from Saturday evening into Sunday.

“Residents should be prepared for periods of torrential rain and gusty winds that could exceed 50 mph,” warned the Des Moines NWS office. “We’re urging the public to stay weather-aware during the overnight hours.”

Flash Flooding and Rising Creek Levels a Concern

With saturated ground and the possibility of repeated rainfall in the same locations, the risk of flash flooding and stream overflow is growing. Counties such as Polk, Story, Pottawattamie, and Warren are especially vulnerable.

Localized flooding may affect roads and low-lying areas

may affect roads and low-lying areas Streams and creeks could rise rapidly overnight

could rise rapidly overnight Rural travel is discouraged during storm events

Weather officials also caution that flooding could catch residents off guard during sleeping hours, when alerts might go unnoticed.

Prepare Now: What Iowans Should Do

To stay safe through the weekend, experts recommend the following precautions:

Charge phones and flashlights in case of power outages

in case of power outages Secure outdoor furniture or equipment that could become projectiles

that could become projectiles Download weather alert apps or enable Wireless Emergency Alerts

or enable Wireless Emergency Alerts Have a plan for flash floods, especially for those in flood-prone zones

Storms to Continue Through Sunday

Intermittent storm activity is expected to continue across Iowa through the remainder of the weekend, with further advisories possible depending on rainfall totals and soil saturation.

You can follow updates from the National Weather Service – Des Moines Office for the latest alerts.

Have you experienced flooding or damage from this weekend’s storms? Share your story or safety tips in the comments below on SaludaStandard-Sentinel.com.