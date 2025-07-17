Weekend Storms and Sunday Sunshine Ahead for Southeast Michigan

DETROIT, MI — Southeast Michigan residents should brace for a weather rollercoaster this weekend, with stormy conditions expected Saturday followed by a refreshing return to partly sunny skies and 80-degree highs on Sunday.

Mild Start Before the Weekend Turns Wet

The National Weather Service in Detroit/Pontiac is forecasting comfortable conditions through Friday, with breezy and partly sunny skies. Highs will hover around 80°F, and humidity will begin to drop into the afternoon.

Friday is expected to continue the pleasant trend with mostly sunny skies, daytime highs in the upper 70s, and cooler lows dipping into the upper 50s.

Saturday Storms to Sweep Across the Region

Saturday marks a sharp shift, as widespread showers and thunderstorms are forecast to move in by late morning, affecting Detroit, Ann Arbor, Flint, Monroe, and surrounding areas. Although severe weather is not anticipated, forecasters are warning of localized downpours and lightning, which could disrupt outdoor plans.

The Country Herald notes that heavy rain and isolated storms may persist through the evening, urging residents to prepare backup plans for any Saturday events.

Sunday Brings Relief With Sunshine

By Sunday, skies are expected to clear with a pleasant mix of sun and clouds and highs back near 80°F. Evening temperatures will remain mild, ranging from 58°F to 62°F across the region.

Planning Ahead and Staying Safe

Anyone with travel plans or outdoor activities should monitor updated forecasts, particularly as Saturday’s storms could shift depending on developing weather patterns. The National Weather Service may issue additional alerts if conditions change.

Have weekend plans impacted by the stormy forecast? Drop your thoughts or adjustments in the comments. Stay weather-aware with the Saluda Standard-Sentinel.